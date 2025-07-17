The Israeli military has shelled Gaza’s only Catholic church, killing two civilians and injuring several others, including a priest closely connected to the late Pope Francis

The Holy Family Church, which had been sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians, was struck by an IDF tank in what Israel claims was a mistaken attack

Global condemnation followed swiftly, with Pope Leo XIV and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denouncing the strike and calling for an immediate ceasefire

The Israeli military has struck the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, killing two civilians and injuring several others, including the parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, who was known to be a close friend of the late Pope Francis.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and renewed calls for a ceasefire.

Israel Bombs the Only Catholic Church in Gaza Kills Two, Injures Priests Close to Pope Francis. Photo credit: Analogu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Witnesses and church officials confirmed that the compound, Gaza’s only Catholic church, was directly hit by an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tank earlier today. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch, told Vatican News that the IDF claimed the strike was a mistake, though he expressed uncertainty about the explanation.

“What we know for sure is that a tank, the IDF says by mistake, but we are not sure about this, they hit the church directly, the Church of the Holy Family, the Latin Church,” said Pizzaballa.

He added that communication from Gaza remained difficult, making it hard to obtain full details of the incident.

Priest injured, church compound sheltering hundreds

Father Romanelli, who had maintained close contact with Pope Francis during the war, was lightly injured in the attack. The church compound had been sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians, including Christians and Muslims, as well as children with disabilities.

Fadel Naem, acting director of Al-Ahli Hospital, confirmed that the fatalities and injured were received at the facility, which is located just metres from the church. He noted that the surrounding area had been repeatedly targeted over the past week.

The Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem identified the victims as a 60-year-old janitor and an 84-year-old woman who had been receiving psychosocial support inside a Caritas tent within the church compound.

Pope Leo XIV and global leaders respond

Pope Leo XIV expressed deep sorrow over the attack and reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In a telegram of condolences sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the pontiff conveyed his “profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the regi

“The pope was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack,” the Vatican said, adding that he expressed his closeness to Father Romanelli and the entire parish.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the strike, blaming Israel directly.

“The attacks on the civilian population that Israel has been demonstrating for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude,” Meloni stated.

In a rare move, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a public apology via social media.

“Israel expresses deep sorrow over the damage to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and over any civilian casualty,” the ministry said.

Religious sites and civilian shelters under fire

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem reported that the Holy Family Church had been sheltering 600 displaced people, including 54 individuals with disabilities. It described the targeting of the church as “a blatant affront to human dignity and a grave violation of the sanctity of life and the inviolability of religious sites.”

Separately, Al-Awda Hospital reported that another strike on Thursday hit two schools sheltering displaced people in the Al-Bureij refugee camp, killing one person and injuring 17. The Israeli military has not yet commented on that incident.

Ongoing investigation and international scrutiny

The IDF stated that it was aware of the reports and casualties at the site and had launched an investigation. It reiterated its commitment to minimising harm to civilians and religious structures.

“The IDF operates to the fullest extent possible to minimize the harm caused to civilians and civilian structures, including religious buildings, and regrets any damage to them,” the statement read.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the attack on Gaza’s only Catholic church has intensified scrutiny of Israel’s military operations and raised urgent questions about the protection of civilians and sacred sites in conflict zones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng