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Portugal Releases Names of 59 Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry, Displays Entry Conditions
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Portugal Releases Names of 59 Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry, Displays Entry Conditions

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Portugal has shared a long list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry
  • It explains that citizens of all the listed countries do not need to hold a visa to visit Portugal
  • On the website, it was stated that visitors would need to have a biometric passport

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Portugal, a country in the southwestern part of Europe, has named several countries whose citizens can travel to the country without the need for a visa.

Many of the countries mentioned in Portugal's list are from Europe, while others are from Asia and other parts of the world.

Portugal publishes names of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa
Portugal names countries eligible for visa-free travel. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Horacio Villalobos/Stefan Cristian Cioata/Alexander Spatari
Source: Getty Images

Portugal names countries eligible for visa-free entry

Portugal, on its official website, made it clear that those exempted from holding a visa must use a biometric passport to enter the country.

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While there is a list of countries whose citizens do not require a visa to visit Portugal, the website also contains another list of countries whose nationals must obtain a valid visa before travelling to the country.

Read also

Ireland publishes names of 22 countries eligible for visa-free entry for 90 days, displays full list

This article, however, focuses on the countries whose citizens do not need a visa to visit Portugal.

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Antigua and Barbuda
  4. Argentina
  5. Australia
  6. Bahamas
  7. Barbados
  8. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  9. Brazil
  10. Brunei Darussalam
  11. Canada
  12. Chile
  13. Colombia
  14. Costa Rica
  15. Dominica
  16. El Salvador
  17. Georgia
  18. Grenada
  19. Guatemala
  20. Holy See
  21. Honduras
  22. Israel
  23. Japan
  24. Kiribati
  25. Malaysia
  26. Marshall Islands
  27. Mauritius
  28. Mexico
  29. Micronesia
  30. Moldova
  31. Monaco
  32. Montenegro
  33. New Zealand
  34. Nicaragua
  35. North Macedonia
  36. Palau
  37. Panama
  38. Paraguay
  39. Peru
  40. Samoa
  41. San Marino
  42. Serbia
  43. Seychelles
  44. Singapore
  45. Solomon Islands
  46. South Korea
  47. St Kitts and Nevis
  48. St Lucia
  49. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  50. Timor-Leste
  51. Tonga
  52. Trinidad and Tobago
  53. Tuvalu
  54. Ukraine
  55. United Arab Emirates
  56. United Kingdom
  57. United States of America
  58. Uruguay
  59. Venezuela

The page that shows the full list of the 59 countries whose citizens can visit Portugal without a visa can be accessed through the link below.

Ireland names countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ireland published an official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report noted that the visa-free list includes countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, while no African country was included.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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