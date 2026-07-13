Portugal has shared a long list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry

It explains that citizens of all the listed countries do not need to hold a visa to visit Portugal

On the website, it was stated that visitors would need to have a biometric passport

Portugal, a country in the southwestern part of Europe, has named several countries whose citizens can travel to the country without the need for a visa.

Many of the countries mentioned in Portugal's list are from Europe, while others are from Asia and other parts of the world.

Portugal names countries eligible for visa-free travel. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Horacio Villalobos/Stefan Cristian Cioata/Alexander Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Portugal names countries eligible for visa-free entry

Portugal, on its official website, made it clear that those exempted from holding a visa must use a biometric passport to enter the country.

While there is a list of countries whose citizens do not require a visa to visit Portugal, the website also contains another list of countries whose nationals must obtain a valid visa before travelling to the country.

This article, however, focuses on the countries whose citizens do not need a visa to visit Portugal.

Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia Bahamas Barbados Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Darussalam Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Dominica El Salvador Georgia Grenada Guatemala Holy See Honduras Israel Japan Kiribati Malaysia Marshall Islands Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Montenegro New Zealand Nicaragua North Macedonia Palau Panama Paraguay Peru Samoa San Marino Serbia Seychelles Singapore Solomon Islands South Korea St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Timor-Leste Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America Uruguay Venezuela

The page that shows the full list of the 59 countries whose citizens can visit Portugal without a visa can be accessed through the link below.

Ireland names countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ireland published an official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report noted that the visa-free list includes countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, while no African country was included.

Source: Legit.ng