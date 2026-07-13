Portugal Releases Names of 59 Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry, Displays Entry Conditions
- Portugal has shared a long list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry
- It explains that citizens of all the listed countries do not need to hold a visa to visit Portugal
- On the website, it was stated that visitors would need to have a biometric passport
Portugal, a country in the southwestern part of Europe, has named several countries whose citizens can travel to the country without the need for a visa.
Many of the countries mentioned in Portugal's list are from Europe, while others are from Asia and other parts of the world.
Portugal names countries eligible for visa-free entry
Portugal, on its official website, made it clear that those exempted from holding a visa must use a biometric passport to enter the country.
While there is a list of countries whose citizens do not require a visa to visit Portugal, the website also contains another list of countries whose nationals must obtain a valid visa before travelling to the country.
Ireland publishes names of 22 countries eligible for visa-free entry for 90 days, displays full list
This article, however, focuses on the countries whose citizens do not need a visa to visit Portugal.
- Albania
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Dominica
- El Salvador
- Georgia
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Holy See
- Honduras
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Malaysia
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Palau
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Timor-Leste
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
The page that shows the full list of the 59 countries whose citizens can visit Portugal without a visa can be accessed through the link below.
Ireland names countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ireland published an official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report noted that the visa-free list includes countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, while no African country was included.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng