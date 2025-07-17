A Houston paediatrician has apologised after a social media post appeared to politicise deadly flash floods in Kerr County, Texas

A Houston-based paediatrician has publicly apologised after a controversial social media post led to her departure from Blue Fish Pediatrics, a clinic affiliated with the Memorial Hermann hospital network.

Dr Christina Propst’s comment, which appeared to politicise the devastating flash floods in Kerr County, Texas, drew widespread condemnation and resulted in her no longer being employed at the clinic.

The post, made on 4 July, referenced Kerr County’s support for Donald Trump in the last presidential election and suggested that residents were experiencing the consequences of their political choices. “Kerr county Maga voted to gut Fema.

They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for,” Propst wrote, invoking the acronym for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. She added: “May all visitors, children, non-Maga voters and pets be safe and dry.”

The timing of the post coincided with catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River, which rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes following torrential rainfall. The deluge claimed at least 119 lives, including more than two dozen children and staff at Camp Mystic, a nondenominational Christian institution. Over 170 people remained missing across Texas, with Kerr County accounting for the majority.

Blue Fish pediatrics responds to backlash

Blue Fish Pediatrics swiftly responded to the backlash, placing Propst on leave before announcing her departure. In a statement, the clinic said: “We strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We do not support or condone any statement that politicises tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs.”

The clinic did not clarify whether Propst had resigned or was dismissed. However, it expressed “full support to the families and the surrounding communities who are grieving, recovering and searching for hope.”

Dr Christina Propst issues public apology

Following the announcement, Propst issued a heartfelt apology, acknowledging the pain her words had caused. “I speak to you as a mother, a neighbour, a paediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry,” she wrote. “I take full responsibility for a social media comment I made before we knew that so many precious lives were lost to the terrible tragedy in central Texas.”

She added: “I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief and for that I am truly sorry. I would like to make clear that my regrettable comment was in no way a response to the tragic loss of human life … and … that is a fact that I deeply regret.”

In a subsequent post, Propst reiterated her remorse: “The comment was mine and mine alone. Even in these divisive times, some things are and should remain sacred.”

Kerr County flood survivors seek answers

Residents of Kerr County have spoken out about the devastation, recounting the loss of homes and possessions. Many have questioned the level of preparedness by local authorities and expressed frustration over the lack of clear answers.

The flood, which unleashed 1.8 trillion gallons of rain over the region, has reignited concerns about climate change and disaster response. Critics have pointed to the Trump administration’s efforts to downplay climate issues and its proposal to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), potentially reducing federal disaster relief.

Dr Propst’s career and background

According to a now-removed biography on Blue Fish Pediatrics’ website, Propst is a New York native who graduated from Princeton University in 1991 and Tulane Medical School in New Orleans.

She held certifications from the American Board and Academy of Pediatrics and spent 17 years in group practice in Houston before joining Blue Fish in 2018.

