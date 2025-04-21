Nigerians React as Catholic Leader Pope Francis Dies at 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American Pope, has died at 88 after a prolonged battle with health issues, including double pneumonia

He was admired globally for his humility and dedication to the poor, drawing tributes from world leaders and millions of faithful

The Vatican will now begin the process of selecting a new Pope through a conclave involving 138 voting-eligible cardinals

Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America and a towering figure in global religious leadership, has passed away at the age of 88, according to a statement released by the Vatican.

His death was confirmed early Monday morning, with Cardinal Kevin Farrell announcing that the Bishop of Rome "returned to the home of the Father" at 07:35 local time (05:35 GMT).

About the late Pope

The Argentine-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who became Pope in 2013, was widely regarded as a reformer within the Roman Catholic Church. He succeeded Pope Benedict XVI and brought a markedly different tone to the papacy - marked by humility, social justice advocacy, and a deep concern for the marginalized.

Just days before his passing, Pope Francis made a final public appearance at St Peter’s Square during Easter Sunday celebrations, where he addressed thousands of worshippers and wished them well.

His frail appearance, however, reignited concerns about his health, which had been deteriorating in recent years.

He had recently been discharged from a lengthy hospital stay following a severe infection that developed into double pneumonia.

Pope suffered respiratory issues

Doctors revealed that during his treatment, he endured two life-threatening episodes. These challenges were compounded by a long history of respiratory issues, including the partial removal of a lung in his youth.

With his passing, leadership of the Catholic Church temporarily falls to the College of Cardinals, who will convene in Rome to begin the process of electing a new Pope through the traditional conclave.

Of the 252 cardinals currently serving, 138 hold the right to vote.

Nigerians react to development

As the world mourns, many Nigerians have taken to social media and community forums to express their sorrow and share memories of a leader they considered not just a religious icon, but a moral compass in an ever-divided world.

Here are some of the reactions:

@PenTitan wrote:

"May the soul of Pope Francis and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

@KemiBadenoch wrote:

"Pope Francis spent his final Easter yesterday bearing witness to the faith he devoted his life to — a quiet presence at a time when the world needed humility, courage, and conviction. His death on Easter Monday feels especially poignant. He reminded us that leadership isn’t about power, but about service. When I met him in 2022, he spoke warmly of the UK and the values we share. In a world that too often turns away from faith, he stood firm. May he rest in peace."

@CP_Ogamba tweeted:

"This is quite literally the end of an Era, He was a beautiful Soul who preached and stood for love and acceptance. Rest in peace Pope Francis may the love you spread while you were on earth guide you beyond it."

@AaJessehalliday said:

"All he wanted was to experience one last resurrection of our LORD JESUS CHRIST, he did, now Pope Francis has gone home, where he belongs...."

Pope Francis sends message to Catholics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.

In his Easter address, delivered by a clergy member, the Pope called for religious freedom, peace, and respect for differing opinions as essential for global harmony.

