The UAE announced a suspension of all new visas for nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan effective June 6, 2026

NCEMA and ICP said travellers from the three countries face entry restrictions, including those transiting through other destinations before reaching the UAE

Travellers who spent more than 21 consecutive days outside the listed countries before arriving in the UAE will be exempt from the restrictions

The United Arab Emirates has moved to suspend the issuance of new visas for citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, citing the need to strengthen national defences against potential Ebola virus outbreaks.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) jointly announced the measures, describing them as part of the country's preventive and proactive public health strategy.

UAE visa suspension restricts citizens of DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan to prevent Ebola spread. Photo credit: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulfnews, the restrictions took effect at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, and authorities noted they could be extended depending on how the global health situation develops.

Who is affected by the restrictions

Beyond the visa suspension, travellers arriving from the three countries will face entry restrictions into the UAE. Crucially, the ban extends to individuals who travelled through third countries before reaching the Emirates, closing what could otherwise be a straightforward workaround.

However, travellers who had spent more than 21 consecutive days outside the three listed countries before arriving in the UAE will be permitted entry and are exempt from the new rules.

What remains unaffected

Despite the sweeping travel curbs, cargo operations linking the UAE to the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan will continue without disruption. Transit flights through UAE airports will also remain operational, preserving the flow of goods and international air connectivity.

NCEMA and ICP said they would maintain close coordination with local and international partners to monitor global health developments, with further measures to be introduced based on approved risk assessments should the situation require it.

Ebola, which causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever and carries a high fatality rate, has historically prompted swift border and surveillance responses from governments across the world whenever outbreaks are reported in affected regions.

Ebola prevention drives UAE to strengthen national defences with new travel rules. Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE announces 6 major visa rule changes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has introduced a series of visa and residency reforms in 2026, affecting tourists, property investors, medical travellers and visitors from several countries. The changes, announced at different times during the year by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, ICP, and Dubai authorities, are aimed at streamlining entry procedures, improving residency pathways and strengthening public health measures.

According to Khaleej Times, one of the most significant updates is the expansion of the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme. Previously available only to eligible Indian nationals, the scheme has now been extended to citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa.

Authorities have also broadened the list of countries whose residency permits qualify applicants for the facility. Besides the United States, the United Kingdom and European Union member states, eligible travellers may now also hold valid residency in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

Source: Legit.ng