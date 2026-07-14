A video of DJ Chicken at the police station has emerged online amid his ongoing legal situation

The highlight was the controversial disc jockey's facial expression, as he looked calm in contrast with his dramatic display online

The video, which has since gone viral, has led to some netizens taunting DJ Chicken on social media

Embattled content creator and street DJ Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, was captured on video looking unusually subdued while writing a statement at a police station.

The footage shared on TikTok by a user identified as ayomido27 showed DJ Chicken seated at a desk in a white singlet, arms crossed as he rested on the table, focused on what appeared to be a written statement.

DJ Chicken's demeanor at a police station leaves many Nigerians talking. Credit: djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

Overlays on the video read "Very humble " and "See as my baby humble," poking fun at the contrast with his typically energetic and dramatic social media persona.

Recall that DJ Chicken was arrested reportedly for a video containing alleged threatening remarks directed at Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

He was remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre and appeared in court on Friday, July 9, where bail conditions were addressed but not immediately resolved, preventing his release.

As of now, his legal situation remains ongoing; however, some netizens are pleading for his release.

DJ Chicken spotted at police station amid ongoing legal case. Credit: djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

The video of DJ Chicken looking 'humble' at a police station is below:

Reactions to DJ Chicken's video

The video has sparked reactions, with some netizens taunting the controversial disc jockey.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

ashman_babane commented:

"Nigerians and laughing you with your predicament. Be careful of your decisions, you should know you're alone."

OgonnayaAg69555 commented:

"If you like no stay one place na police go humble you before you take correction."

PARISmm01 said:

"He no go humble keh."

Sowore defends DJ Chicken

Legit.ng previously reported that activist and politician Omoyele Sowore offered to help secure DJ Chicken's release.

In a social media post, Sowore called on anyone with access to DJ Chicken's family or relatives to get in touch with him, stating he was willing to challenge what he described as excessive charges filed against the disc jockey by the Nigerian Police.

"I want to help get DJ Chicken out of prison because I do not believe he deserves to spend a day behind bars; he is entitled to his liberty under the law," Sowore wrote.

Source: Legit.ng