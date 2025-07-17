American Idol has announced the death of one of its members, Robin Kaye, and her husband, Thomas Deluca

The couple was murdered at their home by a man who spent 30 minutes making his way to the apartment

Kaye, who was the music supervisor for the talent show, spent over a decade with American Idol before her unfortunate death

American Idol music supervisors, Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, have been murdered by an intruder who entered their Encino home on Monday. The tragic news was shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, and the talent show also mourned the loss of the couple.

A representative from American Idol expressed the show's devastation, stating, "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her."

Police efforts on the late couple

According to a report by Cable News Network (CNN), the couple's remains were discovered days after authorities were called to their residence.

The police were first alerted on Thursday when a report was received about a person seen jumping the couple’s fence.

Law enforcement officers arrived at their home on the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino on Monday.

Lieutenant Guy Golan stated that while an investigation was conducted, officers could not enter the house due to its high security. A helicopter was flown over the property, but no signs of trouble were detected.

How the couple was discovered

The situation escalated when a concerned neighbor, who had not seen Robin and Thomas, alerted the authorities.

This prompted the police to intensify their efforts to reach the couple. They eventually entered the house through a window and discovered the lifeless bodies of the couple, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

A statement from the police revealed that Raymond Boodarian, a 22-year-old resident of Encino, was arrested in connection with the murders. He was reportedly seen burglarizing the couple's home when they returned unexpectedly.

During the confrontation, Boodarian allegedly shot both Robin and Thomas.

About Raymond Boodarian, suspected killer

Court documents revealed that Boodarian had a history of legal issues, including a 2004 arrest for battery and possession of a deadly weapon.

However, the case was dismissed after Boodarian was deemed "mentally unfit to stand trial."

About late music supervisor Robin Kaye

Before her untimely death, Kaye was a respected veteran music supervisor with over 40 credits dating back to the late 1990s. She had worked on popular TV programs such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Nashville Star (2008), The Singing Bee (2007-2011), and Hollywood Game Night (2014-2016).

In related news, Nigerian music icon Sound Sultan passed away in 2021 after a prolonged illness, and Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba also died in 2023 under controversial circumstances.

