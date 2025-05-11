Nigerian Reverend Father Speaks on Pope Leo XIV From Vatican

Rev Father Soyemi of St. Augustine's Catholic Church Chaplaincy in Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Ikeja, the Lagos State Capital, has called on Pope Leo XIV to remain a leader to the Christians and non-Christians across the world.

The Reverent Father, who was at the Vatican to witness the election of the new pope, explained to Legit.ng, in an exclusive interview, that the new Pope is a leader of the church and he is expected to remain a leader to everyone.

"The Pope is the spiritual leader of the church. He is expected to be a leader and father to all catholics, Christians and non Christians. I expect him to be a leader after God's own heart."

