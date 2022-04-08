Legit.ng's posts on how to resolve NIN-SIM issues trended the most among other articles in mainstream Nigerian news media, especially after the federal government gave telcoms an other to bar outgoing calls from unregistered lines.

Easy Steps to Link Your NIN to MTN, Glo, and Airtel SIM Cards as 72m Subscribers Barred from Making Calls

After months of repeated extensions of deadlines, the federal government on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

Stories on NIN-SIM linkage made the biggest headlines

In simple terms, the telecom companies were ordered to bar SIM cards that are yet to be linked with the National Identification Number (NIN).

What You Need to Do If You Link Your SIM with NIN but MTN, Glo, Airtel Still Bar Your Line from Making Calls

Following the federal government's directive, telecommunication companies in Nigeria such as MTN, Airtel, GLO and 9mobile had barred over 70 million subscribers from making calls over failure to link their SIM with the National Identity Number (NIN).

Full List of 15,000 Centres Nationwide Where You Can Enrol for Your NIN as Telcos Bar 72m Unlinked SIMs

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Wednesday, April 6, announced that it has over 15,000 centres in the country where Nigerians and others can enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN).

The commission added that there are over 150 centres in 40 countries in the Diaspora for NIN enrolment.

God Has Purified My Heart, I Can Die Tomorrow, Nigerian Ex-first Lady

The wife of a late former military head of state, General Sani Abacha, Maryam Abacha, on Saturday, April 2, said that she has forgiven everyone who hurt her family.

Maryam, according to a statement issued by the former first family, said this during her 75th birthday celebration.

Nigerian Lawmaker Came Naked To National Assembly? Drama Ensues In Video

There was drama on Thursday, March 31, at the National Assembly when lawmakers of the House of Representatives had their plenary.

The debate was about the dressing of Hon. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah, representing Ihiala Federal Constituency, Anambra, whose outfit was considered unfit for the chamber according to the dress code for lawmakers.

2023: PDP Rejoices As Powerful Politician Returns To Party, APC In Trouble

Labaran Maku, the national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Maku confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, April 6, at Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

Nigeria Needs Him: Saraki, Tambuwal, Others Agree On Who Will Be VP In 2023

During a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, April 5, some bigwigs and presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to vie for the position of vice president in the 2023 polls.

The meeting was attended by Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and a former managing director of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammad Hayatu-Deen.

