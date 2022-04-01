A major story in mainstream Nigerian news media that made headlines over the week was the decision of loyalists of Minister Rauf Aregbesola and Minister Lai Mohammed to defect from the All progressives Congress (APC).

Big Loss for APC as Buhari Ministers' Loyalists Announce Defection

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in at least 12 states has not abated despite the conclusion of the party’s national convention and the charge by President Muhammadu Buhari, for unity.

Serious defection is hitting the APC after its convention

The reconciliation committee headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who is now the chairman of the party, had yet to submit its full report as only an interim report had been handed over to the APC.

United States sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram

The United States has sanctioned six Nigerian for their support of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

This was disclosed in a statement by Department of States spokesperson Ned Price on Friday, March 25.

The listed the individuals are Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

Miracle Centres: List of Nigerian Secondary Schools Banned by WAEC over Examination Malpractices

Thirty-five (35) secondary schools in Rivers state have been banned from presenting candidates for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The schools were reportedly banned over their involvement in examination malpractices.

Full List: Names of 6 Nigerians Blacklisted by US for Funding Boko Haram

On Friday, March 25, the United States sanctioned six Nigerians by adding them to the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons.

According to the statement released by Department of States spokesperson Ned Price, the sanctioned Nigerians "materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Boko Haram."

Resign From Your Office Now - New APC Chairman Adamu Gets Tough Demands

Two Nigerian senators, Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West) and Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno North), who were elected as the national chairman and deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been asked to resign from office.

Adamu, who has been representing Nasarawa West since 2011, emerged as the national chairman of the party on Saturday during the national convention.

2023 Presidency: Real Trouble Begins As Atiku, Tambuwal Get Bad News

Northern politicians who are eyeing the presidential seat in 2023 will not be getting support from the southern part of Nigeria during the coming general elections.

Such politicians include chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) like Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and Rabiu Kwakwanso.

After Obiano, EFCC Nabs Another Nigerian Ex-governor, Arraigns Him

Lt. Colonel Paul Edor Obi (Rtd.), the former military administrator of Beayelsa state between 1998 to 1999 under General Abdulsalami Abubakar has been arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Lt. Colonel Obi was brought before Justice Mojisola Dada on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, and possession and use of the false document on Friday, March 25.

