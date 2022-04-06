The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Wednesday, April 6, announced that it has over 15,000 centres in the country where Nigerians and others can enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN).

The commission added that there are over 150 centres in 40 countries in the Diaspora for NIN enrolment.

NIMC has released the list of NIN enrolment centres across Nigeria. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng notes that NIMC made this known after the federal government directed all telcos to restrict SIMs that have not been linked with NIN from making calls.

Media reports indicate that about 72.77 million subscribers are on the receiving end of the federal government’s new directive.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Dear Nigerians/Legal Residents, please be informed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has over fifteen thousand (15,000) NIN enrolment centres across the 36 States and the FCT.

“There are over 150 centres in 40 countries in the Diaspora. Kindly click on the link to check the NIN enrolment centre closer to you.”

Full List: NIMC Enrolment Centres

From Abia to Zamfara, you can access the list of NIN enrolment centres in all the 36 states and the FCT here.

There are also several enrolment centres for Nigerians abroad. The list, according to NIMC, is being regularly updated.

NIN-SIM linkage: Barred subscribers recount ordeal, begs FG to extend deadline

Meanwhile, following the federal government’s directive to deactivate telecom subscribers who are yet to do the NIN-SIM linkage, some of the affected subscribers have lamented the decision.

Legit.ng gathered some of the affected subscribers were not pleased with the decision stating that it has cost them millions of naira.

Theresa Nwokocha who runs a logistic enterprise decried that the decision to deactivate SIMs yet to be linked to NIN affected her business. She recounted that getting her MTN SIM linked with her NIN has proven difficult since the barring of her line.

FG orders NIN weekend registration nationwide

In a related development, NIMC has announced the commencement of weekend NIN registration at all NIN enrollment centres nationwide.

According to the commission, the weekend enrollment will enable those yet to obtain their NIN to do so within the timeframe given by the federal government before enforcement of NIN-SIM linkage commences.

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, urged citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the weekend enrollment.

Source: Legit.ng