A House of Reps member, Hon. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah (APGA, Anambra), was accused of appearing naked in the chamber on Thursday, March 31

According to one of his colleagues, Mohammed Monguno, Momah was not properly dressed and as such, does not deserve a hearing

Moreover, after Momah defended himself by disclosing that he has skin rashes, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase advised him to present a medical report stating his condition

There was drama on Thursday, March 31, at the National Assembly when lawmakers of the House of Representatives had their plenary.

The debate was about the dressing of Hon. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah, representing Ihiala Federal Constituency, Anambra, whose outfit was considered unfit for the chamber according to the dress code for lawmakers.

Lawmakers tackled Momah over his dressing (Photo: @Ifeanyimomahmhr)

Source: Twitter

How it started

This issue was brought up by Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno) who argued that since Momah was indecently dressed, he is naked and, therefore, cannot be heard in the House.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"The honorable member, Momoh, is not dressed 'properly' due to our rules. He is 'naked'; as far as our rules are concerned. He can not get heard."

Momah's defence

Reacting to Monguno's position, the southeast lawmaker pointed out that he has a health issue that causes him skin rashes and near suffocation, both of which will stand as impediments to him in expressing the views of his constituents.

He noted:

"I have a health condition which causes me to experience extreme rashes and near suffocation. I get suffocated in hot weather if I close my buttons and wear my tie. This development will hinder me from expressing the views of my people."

Addressing the issue, the deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Idris Wase, said:

"The standing order states that the member has to be properly dressed. I acknowledge that one could become ill in time.

"However, you have to present a medical report that will enable you to come to the chambers without dressing 'properly' as codified in our standing order. I will rule you out of order, and I kindly ask you to have your seat."

On his part, Ado Doguwa (APC Kano) advised Momoh to verify if his beards are responsible for the rashes he is complaining of or the tie.

Watch the video below:

Service to Ndi Ihiala: Hon Ifeanyi Momah lists his achievements for 2021

Meanwhile, Momah had listed his achievements for the year 2021.

The 38-year old federal lawmaker in a statement sent to Legit.ng, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to have an adverse effect both on the economy and day-to-day activities, didn’t stop him from delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.

Source: Legit.ng