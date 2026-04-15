A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his experience with the 15kVA solar inverter he purchased.

The individual mentioned that he bought the solar system a month ago and mentioned the total amount it cost

He shared a photo of the product online and revealed key information about it in the comments section

A Nigerian man who bought a 15kVA solar inverter has spoken about his experience after one month of use, sending a message to Nigerians who are still relying on PHCN.

The individual shared a photo of the solar inverter he bought and mentioned how he has been able to use it in his apartment.

Man who bought 15kVA solar system a month ago opens up on his experience. Photo Source: Twitter/KelOnovo

Source: Twitter

Man buys 15kVA solar inverter, mentions amount

He said he lives in a full duplex, and the 15kVA solar inverter can power it for a full day when the inverter is fully charged.

At the beginning of the post, he advised Nigerians who are still relying on the national grid for electricity.

He wrote:

"Today makes it one month since I officially went off-grid, and I have never regretted this decision."

"As a Nigerian living in Enugu, Nigeria if you can afford this, please do.“

@KelOnovo also responded to some questions asked by people on social media:

"It’s 15kv can power my full duplex for one full day when fully charged."

Nigerian man shares experience after installing 15kVA solar inverter, reveals total cost. Photo Source: Twitter/KelOnovo

Source: Twitter

In the same comments section, a user asked about the amount he paid for the solar inverter and every cost he incurred.

@KelOnovo said without hesitation:

"Everything 6m bro."

Reactions as man installs solar inverter

Ossanaquest noted:

"The most expensive component in the solar system should be the batteries. How large are the batteries for this and how long will they last before needing replacement? Can the batteries be replaced?"

@ALordsday said:

"Best Choice. Just avoid loading it over 50% of its capacity for long to protect your battery. You can go 25year with no maintenance and no extra cost."

@realvictorstan shared:

"Hope you come back to tell us when you start experiencing the challenges peculiar to using solar. Everything is sweet in the beginning."

@Dun1214700 added:

"U dey think of rainy season at all? Dont disconnect NEPA for now oh!"

@Elinajane417420 shared:

"Normally e dey always switch to nepa when nepa bring light. Nepa didn't bring light for a month and it immediately they brought it, the transfer switch got burnt. We had to disconnect from nepa totally."

@AliokeSolarNG wrote:

"This Ur 15kwh setup is a standard for houses. For people interested, I give 6.2kva paired with 15kwh kWh with 10 panels for 3.8m, or 10kva hybrid inverter paired with deye 16kwh and panels for 5.2m. We also have 1.2m package dey too and lesser.

All batteries are lithium."

@Anacom_Global said:

"I installed a similar setup for a client (10Kva, 15Kwh, 120amp C/c 12 panels, and since then, he has referred me to two of his friends. The future is renewable, be intentional about it."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared how much he spent after installing a small solar electricity setup in his home, saying he only used two solar panels as a temporary solution. Legit.ng

He revealed that he spent about 33,000 in total, including 23,000 for materials like wire, tape, and logistics, and 10,000 for the electrician’s workmanship.

Man installs 6kW solar inverter, shows payment proof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared receipts after installing a 6kW solar inverter system with lithium batteries and solar panels.

He showed that he spent about ₦1.44 million on the system and posted proof of payment online, including panels, batteries, and inverter details. After the installation, he sent a message to PHCN, as he said he is now moving away from regular electricity.

Source: Legit.ng