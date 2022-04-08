The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Wednesday, April 6, announced that it has over 150 centers in 40 countries in the Diaspora where Nigerians and others can enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN).

Legit.ng notes that the commission disclosed this after the federal government directed all telcos to restrict SIMs that have not been linked with NIN from making calls.

Nigerians abroad can enrol for NIN in designated centres without having to come to Nigeria. Photo credit: @Gidi_Traffic

Source: Twitter

Full List: NIN enrolment centres abroad

From Canada to the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) you can access the list of NIN enrolment centres in all the major countries Nigerians popularly reside.

You can access the list of the NIN enrolment centres abroad here.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The list, according to NIMC, is being regularly updated.

FG orders NIN weekend registration nationwide

In a related development, NIMC has announced the commencement of weekend NIN registration at all NIN enrollment centres nationwide.

According to the commission, the weekend enrollment will enable those yet to obtain their NIN to do so within the timeframe given by the federal government before enforcement of NIN-SIM linkage commences.

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, urged citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the weekend enrolment.

NIN-SIM linkage: Barred subscribers recount ordeal, begs FG to extend deadline

Meanwhile, following the federal government’s directive to deactivate telecom subscribers who are yet to do the NIN-SIM linkage, some of the affected subscribers have lamented the decision.

Legit.ng gathered some of the affected subscribers were not pleased with the decision stating that it has cost them millions of naira.

Theresa Nwokocha who runs a logistic enterprise decried that the decision to deactivate SIMs yet to be linked to NIN affected her business. She recounted that getting her MTN SIM linked with her NIN has proven difficult since the barring of her line.

NIN-SIM linkage: Telcos count losses

Telecommunication companies in Nigeria are hit hard due to the disconnection of over 72 million telephone lines in Nigeria on Monday, April 4, 2022, over the SIM-NIN linkage.

The losses run into billions of naira, according to telecom experts who said the biggest losers in the government directive are the telcos.

The firms rely on the sales of airtime for revenue and the directive is a direct blow to their major source of income.

Source: Legit.ng