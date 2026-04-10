The race to appoint the next UN Secretary‑General in 2026 has officially begun, with nominations guided by transparency and inclusivity

Resolution 79/327, adopted on September 5, 2025, sets out the framework for the process, ensuring candidates present vision statements, CVs and campaign financing disclosures

A diverse group of leaders from across the globe have already been nominated, marking the start of an open and engaging selection journey

The United Nations is preparing to select its next Secretary‑General in 2026.

The process is shaped by transparency and inclusivity, following General Assembly resolution 79/327 adopted on September 5, 2025.

Michelle Bachelet Jeria champions human rights and gender equality in her UN Secretary‑General candidacy. Photo credit: Liao Pan/Adam Gray/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This resolution builds on earlier reforms, requiring candidates to submit vision statements, CVs, and campaign financing disclosures. Interactive dialogues with candidates are webcast, ensuring openness and engagement with Member States.

Below is the full list of leading candidates whose nominations have been formally received as announced by UN.

Michelle Bachelet Jeria – Candidate for UN Secretary‑General

Michelle Bachelet Jeria was nominated on February 2, 2026. She is the former President of Chile and also served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Her candidacy is strongly associated with human rights advocacy and gender equality.

Rafael Mariano Grossi – Candidate for UN Secretary‑General

Rafael Mariano Grossi was nominated on November 26, 2025. He is the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). His background in nuclear diplomacy and international security makes him a notable contender in the selection process.

Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis – Candidate for UN Secretary‑General

Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis was nominated on March 3, 2026. She is the Secretary‑General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Her work focuses on sustainable development, trade, and global economic cooperation.

Macky Sall – Candidate for UN Secretary‑General

Macky Sall was nominated on March 2, 2026. He is the former President of Senegal and is recognised for his leadership in African regional cooperation and development initiatives.

The selection process

The President of the General Assembly and the President of the Security Council jointly inform Member States of nominations and maintain a public list of candidates. As one resolution states: “The process of appointing and selecting the next Secretary‑General is based on General Assembly resolutions and will be guided by the principles of transparency and inclusivity.”

The 2026 selection process highlights a diverse pool of leaders with backgrounds in human rights, diplomacy, trade, and governance. While Virginia Gamba has withdrawn, the remaining four candidates represent significant global experience and vision for the future of the United Nations.

Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis highlights sustainable development and trade as she seeks the UN Secretary‑General role. Photo credit: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UN chief calls for 'united, global' strategy for AI

Legit.ng earlier reported that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in 2023 called for a "united, sustained, global" strategy to tackle the risks posed by artificial intelligence's rapid development, as world leaders met in the UK.

He called for "new solutions" to close the gap between AI and its governance, proposing that it should be based on the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Guterres was joined by other political leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US Vice President Kamala Harris and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the two-day conference at Bletchley Park.

Source: Legit.ng