The Airline Operators of Nigeria warned that airlines may suspend operations from April 20, 2026

AON described the increase as artificial and inconsistent with global oil price trends

At least one airline has reportedly already halted operations due to rising fuel costs

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has warned that domestic airlines may suspend operations from April 20, 2026, citing a sharp and unsustainable increase in the price of Jet A1 fuel.

According to a letter dated April 14, 2026, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Clement Isong, the group said aviation fuel prices have surged significantly within a short period.

Jet A1 fuel prices rose from N900 to N3,300 per litre within weeks. Photo: fhm, Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Fuel price jumps by over 300%

As reported by PUNCH, the AON stated that the cost of Jet A1 rose from N900 per litre as of February 28 to about N3,300 per litre, representing an increase of more than 300 per cent in a matter of weeks.

The association described the spike as “artificial,” noting that global crude oil prices recorded only about a 30 per cent increase within the same period.

According to the operators, airlines have continued to absorb the rising costs for over four weeks out of a sense of responsibility, but the situation has become unsustainable.

“Airline revenues are insufficient to cover the cost of fuel alone,” the group said, adding that continued operations under current conditions may no longer be viable.

Concerns over aviation industry, Nigeria’s economy

The association warned that the pricing trend is already affecting operations, revealing that one airline has grounded its fleet since March 13, 2026, due to high fuel costs.

AON added that more airlines could follow if urgent steps are not taken, stressing that the development could have wider implications for Nigeria’s economy, safety, and national security.

It described aviation as a sector of strategic importance and cautioned that the current pricing regime is harmful to national interests.

Final notice to fuel marketers

The operators said airlines are faced with difficult options, including increasing ticket fares or suspending services entirely, both of which could have significant consequences.

They warned that a shutdown would disrupt livelihoods, affect financial institutions, and potentially worsen insecurity across the country.

AON called on MEMAN to intervene and ensure that jet fuel prices reflect global market realities, insisting that airlines cannot continue to purchase fuel at current rates.

The group stated that if the situation persists, all airlines in Nigeria may be forced to halt operations from Monday, April 20, 2026.

Top government officials, including President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and the Department of State Services, were copied in the letter.

The warning has raised concerns among stakeholders, who are awaiting responses from both fuel marketers and government authorities.

The group urged fuel marketers to adjust prices or risk a nationwide aviation shutdown. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

NCAA warns Nigerians of possible flight delays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) warned air travellers about possible disruptions to flight schedules as the rainy season begins, despite recent improvements in airline operations.

The commission’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, noted that domestic airlines have recorded better on-time departures and fewer disruptions in recent months, particularly after the festive travel period.

However, he said seasonal weather conditions could affect this progress, stressing that disruptions are common during the rainy season. The regulator explained that flight delays and cancellations linked to weather are a normal part of aviation operations.

Source: Legit.ng