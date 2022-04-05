Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta seems to be the popular choice of some PDP pillars when it comes to the position of the VP in 2023

Asaba, Delta - During a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, April 4, some bigwigs and presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to vie for the position of vice president in the 2023 polls.

The meeting was convened by Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and a former managing director of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammad Hayatu-Deen.

The PDP presidential aspirants said Okowa deserves to be the VP in 2023 (Photo: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa)

Guardian, quoting a source noted that the presidential aspirants agreed that Governor Okowa is the man for the job based on his impressive track record in governance.

Speaking on the development after the meeting, Okowa's chief press secretary, Olise Ifejika, disclosed that the attendees were of the view that to reverse Nigeria's slide imminent slide into poverty and anarchy, it should be led by competent persons.

Ifejika in his statement said Nigeria which used to be Africa's largest economy under the PDP-led administration is now the capital of kidnap cases and poverty due to the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the statement, Saraki was quoted to have said:

“We had a very useful discussion with the governor; we have decided to come as four of us, who are aspiring to be president on the PDP platform.”

On his part, the Delta governor commended the conveners of the meeting for their consensus initiative

Okowa said the decision and action will further strengthen the PDP as it strives to rescue the country come the 2023 general elections.

His words:

"As Nigerians wait to see what the PDP will do ahead of the 2023 General Elections, I commend the four presidential aspirants, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed; and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatuddeen on their consensus initiative.

"I believe that their action will strengthen us, and help to pave way for unity in our party as we work to rescue Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng