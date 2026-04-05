Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his call against the persecution of Christians worldwide

In his Easter message, he singled out Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey as places where Christians face serious challenges

Netanyahu emphasised that Israel remains the only country in the Middle East where the Christian community is protected and continues to grow

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again spoken out against what he described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

In his Easter message, shared on his X account on Sunday, April 5, 2026, he extended greetings to Christians in Israel, the United States, and across the globe, wishing them a joyful celebration.

Netanyahu condemns persecution of Christians in Nigeria and across the Middle East. Photo credit: Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP via Getty Images/OfficialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

Christians face challenges in Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey

Netanyahu stated that Christians continue to face persecution in several countries, including Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey.

He contrasted this with Israel, which he described as the only country in the Middle East where the Christian community is protected and continues to grow.

Israel’s commitment to freedom of worship

Referencing ongoing tensions in the region, Netanyahu noted that despite missile attacks on Jerusalem and wider security threats, Israel remains committed to protecting freedom of worship for all religions, particularly during the Easter period.

He emphasised that the country is resolute in defending lives, safeguarding liberty, and ensuring that people of all faiths can practise their religion without fear.

Netanyahu’s words of hope

In his message, Netanyahu expressed hope that Easter would bring renewal, faith, and hope to Christians worldwide. He wrote:

“To our Christian friends in Israel, the United States, and around the world, we wish you a blessed and joyful Easter. Christians are persecuted across the Middle East, in Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria, Turkey, and beyond. But in our region, Israel alone protects our Christian community, which is growing and prospering. In this land where the story began, as missiles are fired at our capital, the holy city of Jerusalem, and as the US and Israel stand firm against the Iranian regime and its terror proxies, we continue to steadfastly protect the freedom of worship for all faiths, especially at this sacred time. Even under fire, our commitment is unwavering: to defend life, to safeguard liberty, and to ensure that every believer can pray in peace. May the message of renewal, hope, and faith shine brightly in your homes and hearts. Happy Easter.”

Previous remarks on Nigeria

The latest comments follow similar concerns raised by Netanyahu in his Christmas message months earlier, when he condemned the killing and displacement of Christians in Nigeria. At the time, he stressed that attacks on Christians or adherents of any religion are unacceptable and called for an end to violence against Christian communities.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel provides a safe environment for Christians to practise their faith freely, unlike some parts of the Middle East. He contrasted Israel’s position with developments in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey, where Christian populations have declined over time due to discrimination.

Netanyahu highlights Easter message of hope, renewal, and faith for Christians worldwide. Photo credit: GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

See the X post below:

Iran sends important message to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, has stated that the country is prepared to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng