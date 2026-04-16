HURIWA raised concerns over the prolonged delay in resolving the WINHOMES case, noting that more than two years had passed without closure

The group pointed to a statement attributed to the Minister of Works, which raised questions about due process and the authority behind the demolition

The association warned that the unresolved dispute had weakened investor confidence and could harm Nigeria’s reputation as a safe destination for investment

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has called for urgent presidential intervention in the ongoing dispute involving WINHOMES Global Services Limited and investors affected by the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road project.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, as reported by Daily Trust, the group said the matter has dragged on for more than two years without resolution.

Winhomes Chief Executive Officer, Engr Stella Okengwu, is yet to be compensated. Photo: StellaOkengwu

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It warned that the delay is weakening confidence in governance and raising concerns about respect for the rule of law.

WINHOMES dispute raises investor confidence concerns

HURIWA said its review of the case showed that repeated engagements with authorities have not produced any outcome. The group noted that affected diaspora investors were invited to return to Nigeria for discussions, yet compensation has not been paid.

It described the situation as unacceptable, given the time that has passed. The group questioned whether the delay stems from administrative inefficiency or deeper institutional problems.

Attention was also drawn to a viral video in which Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, reportedly said he ordered the demolition of the estate and that the directive did not come from the President.

HURIWA demands action over demolition controversy

HURIWA said the statement raises concerns about how decisions affecting private investments are made. It called for clarification on whether proper procedures were followed and whether the action complied with legal standards.

The group also pointed to the experience of a diaspora investor linked to the project, who reportedly suffered financial losses and reputational damage. It warned that such developments could discourage foreign investment.

HURIWA said the implications go beyond the parties involved. It noted that investor confidence depends on transparency, legal protection, and timely dispute resolution.

The association urged the President to step in and ensure a fair outcome. It also asked the Ministry of Works to provide a clear account of the events leading to the demolition and the legal basis for its actions.

Reasons diaspora investors are losing confidence in Nigeria

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, many Nigerians living abroad remain hesitant to invest back home due to what they see as an unstable policy environment and weak protection for private capital, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes, Engr Stella Okengwu.

She said the actions and public conduct of some government officials have deepened mistrust rather than encouraged diaspora participation in national development.

Coastal road: Winhomes CEO sets record straight

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Ltd, Engr. Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, had rejected claims that her company paid only N50 million to acquire land for its estate in Okun-Ajah, Lagos.

She described the allegation attributed to the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, as false, misleading and reckless.

Source: Legit.ng