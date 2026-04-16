AIG Zone 2 Olohundare Moshood Jimoh ordered an immediate halt to case transfers from Lagos and Ogun commands, directing CPs to handle investigations within their jurisdictions

Jimoh said petitions on investigative lapses were referred back to state commands while specialised support would be deployed only when necessary

The AIG confirmed security in Lagos and Ogun remained stable and dismissed five inspectors over misconduct and human rights violations

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, has ordered an immediate halt to the transfer of cases from Lagos and Ogun State Police Commands to the zonal headquarters.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 16, the directive, issued during his first strategic security meeting with Commissioners of Police from both states, requires the commands to take full responsibility for investigations within their jurisdictions.

Case Transfers from Lagos, Ogun Commands Stopped as Police Takes New Decision to Battle Crime

Source: Original

The meeting focused on reviewing the security situation and strengthening operational readiness as political activities ahead of the general elections begin to gather pace.

Petitions to be returned to commands for action

Jimoh explained that complaints relating to investigative lapses would still be redirected to the respective state commands for resolution.

“Where there are petitions of lapses or grievances, I will still refer them to the commands for the CPs to address and report back to me,” he said.

He added that the zonal command would only intervene by deploying specialised personnel where necessary to support investigations and ensure timely justice.

Security situation described as stable

The AIG noted that the security climate in Lagos and Ogun states remained stable, citing notable progress in crime prevention and control.

However, he urged the commands to sustain momentum by intensifying surveillance and proactive policing measures.

Police urged to strengthen crime-fighting strategies

Jimoh directed the police leadership in both states to scale up round-the-clock patrols, stop-and-search operations, and intelligence-driven investigations.

He also emphasised the importance of community policing, noting that collaboration with residents and stakeholders had already produced positive outcomes.

Case Transfers from Lagos, Ogun Commands Stopped as Police Renew Vow to Battle Crime

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Warning against misconduct as officers face sanctions

The AIG cautioned officers against misconduct, stressing that professionalism and adherence to operational guidelines must be upheld at all times.

He revealed that disciplinary measures had recently been taken against erring personnel.

Five inspectors, he said, were dismissed after being found guilty of discreditable conduct and human rights violations.

Jimoh commended the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for providing logistical support that has enhanced policing efforts in the zone.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, particularly in the provision of patrol vehicles, training and logistics through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Similarly, he praised the Ogun State Government for equipping the police with operational tools, including patrol vehicles.

CPs reaffirm commitment to directives

The Commissioners of Police in Lagos and Ogun states, Fatai Tijani and Bode Ojajuni, who was represented at the meeting, pledged to reinforce discipline among officers and implement the strategies outlined by the AIG.

They assured residents of continued efforts to strengthen security and maintain public safety across both states.

IGP Disu hails police wives association

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has commended members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) for their unwavering support to police personnel.

The police chief spoke on Tuesday, April 14, when POWA leaders paid him a courtesy visit at the force headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng