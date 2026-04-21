WWE champion Roman Reigns has sent an important message to Isaac Odugbesan, popularly known as Oba Femi

Reigns defeated CM Punk in the WrestleMania main event, while Oba Femi stunned superstar Brock Lesnar

Fans have reacted to the Tribal Chief calling out the Ruler during his interview session

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has issued a strong warning to Oba Femi following the events of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, April 19.

Reigns defeated CM Punk in the main event, overcoming his rival to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk entered the match as champion, while Reigns challenged for the title after earning his opportunity by winning the Royal Rumble in January.

Roman Reigns sends a message to Oba Femi after beating CM Punk in the WWE heavyweight main event in Las Vegas. Photo by: Ethan Miller.

Source: Getty Images

Reigns pinned Punk to secure his seventh world title, marking his first reign since losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, per Forbes.

You are still fresh - Reigns

The four-time WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, played down the growing hype around Oba Femi following his recent rise.

In a viral video shared on X, the two-time Royal Rumble winner stated that he has consistently defended titles at the highest level, insisting the Nigerian star is still new to the business, per MSN.

The 40-year-old added that Oba Femi must prove himself over time before thinking of stepping up to challenge him. He said:

Watch the video:

“Oba, you gonna kill me? So you seem still fresh on this business. You did a big thing tonight, but I’ve done that many times.

"I’ve done that with the title on the line and I did it, I took it, I defended it. Let’s see how you do through summer and then we'll know if you can step up to the greatest of all time.”

Fans call out WWE management

@riverwolf0518 said:

"The samoan champion vs the next big thing at Summerslam 2002. Could be the Ruler vs The Tribal Chief thats what we’re getting for this year’s Summerslam.🤩🤩🤩so eerie so similar in a way."

@cocalikeshealin wrote:

"If Oba comes out on Monday and destroy Roman for the title this would be game changing."

@Dev1074856 added:

"Enjoy that title while you have it OTC. You’re keeping it warm for The Ruler. If the ascension of Oba is mirroring Brock’s rookie year. You may not have long to enjoy it and you’re here all Summer. It’s perfect honestly."

WWE superstar Roman Reigns labels himself the greatest of all time after calling out Oba Femi. Photo by: Ethan Miller.

Source: Getty Images

@MateoKokic1 said:

"Bro, this needs to happen this year. It brought a smile to my face seeing both going at each other like that."

@RileyFreeman wrote:

"Roman needs to lose the way John Cena lost to Brock. Cuz lime cena said what’s the point if he had an 50/50 match after breaking the streak. Same logic should apply here.

Oba Femi beat Lesnar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria-born wrestler Isaac Odugbesan defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, announcing himself on the global stage.

Odugbesan, popularly known as Oba Femi, grabbed the headlines in a blockbuster clash against “The Beast” at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19.

Source: Legit.ng