Who are The Undertaker's kids? A look at his children and their moms

One of the most famous figures in the WWE discussion is Mark William Calaway, better known by his ring name, The Undertaker. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Besides his illustrious career life, The Undertaker is a family man. Who are The Undertaker's kids?

The Undertaker recovers during his fight against Brock Lesner (L). The retired wrestler attends Wizard World Comic Con Chicago (R). Photo: JP Yim, Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

The Undertaker is an American retired professional wrestler whose career began in 1990. He is considered one of the most outstanding wrestlers in history. He has won multiple titles, including four WWE championships and three World Heavyweight Championships. He retired from professional wrestling in 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Profile summary

Real name Mark William Calaway Other names The Undertaker Gender Male Date of birth 24 March 1965 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'7" Height in centimetres 201 Weight in pounds 309 Weight in kilograms 140 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Catherine Calaway Father Frank Calaway Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Spouse Sara Frank Children 5 School Waltrip High School University Texas Wesleyan University Profession Retired professional wrestler Net worth $17 million Instagram @undertaker X(Twitter) @undertaker

Who are The Undertaker's kids?

The Undertaker has five children from his three marriages. He was married to his first wife, Jodi Lynn, from 1989 until 1999. He married his second wife, Sara Frank, from 2000 to 2007, and in 2010, he married former wrestler Michelle McCool. Here is all you need to know about The Undertaker's children.

Gunner Vincent Calaway

Gunner Vincent Calaway during his birthday (L). Gunner in front of a microphone during his streaming (R). Photo: @shogundy on Instagram, @shogundy1 on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Gunner Vincent Calaway is the eldest son of The Undertaker from his first marriage to Jodi Lynn. Calaway married Jodi Lynn on 24 November 1989. Their marriage lasted for ten years before they separated in 1999. Their son, Gunner, was born on 3 August 1993, three years after The Undertaker made his WWE debut.

Gunner Vincent Calaway is a streamer, illustrator, and freelance artist. He attended Franklin Road Academy, a private co-educational Christian school in Oak Hill, Tennessee, where he graduated in 2012.

Following high school, he earned a Bachelor's degree in video art and traditional/Digital Arts from Full Sail University. Gunner is a graphic designer and illustrator specializing in digital art in the form of drawings and paintings.

While many expected him to follow in his father's footsteps, Gunner Vincent Calaway chose to pursue a career as a digital artist in the video game industry. He is active on Instagram, with over four thousand followers, and shares images and videos of his artwork. He is also active on X (Twitter), with over 190 followers.

During an interview with Chandler Sorrells, he discussed his real-life interests and stated that he would prefer to work as a game artist.

As you get older, you get into your teenage years and kind of want to be independent and find your own interests. So, in my young adult life, I steered away from [wrestling] and tuned in when it was necessary.

Chasey Calaway and Gracie Calaway

Gunner Vincent, Chasey, and Gracie Calaway are posing for a photo, all giving a salute. Photo: @loveundy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chasey Calaway and Gracie Calaway are his daughters from his second marriage to Sara Frank. The Undertaker and Sara's marriage was quite public. Sara even appeared in WWE storylines during their marriage, notably during a feud involving Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), where she played a vital role.

The ex-couple has two children together. Their first child, Chasey Calaway, was born in 2002, followed by their second child, Gracie Calaway, in 2005. Both children lead private lives, and little is known about them publicly. The Undertaker and Sara Frank divorced in 2007.

Kaia Faith Calaway and Kolt Calaway

Kaia Faith Calaway standing next to horses (L). Michelle McCool and his son Kolt Calaway (R). Photo: @mimicalacool on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After his divorce in 2007, the American wrestler married Michelle McCool in June 2010. Michelle Leigh Calaway is an American retired professional wrestler. She is best known for her career in WWE, where she is a former two-time WWE Divas Champion and a two-time WWE Women's Champion.

The Undertaker and Michelle have a daughter named Kaia Faith Calaway. The couple later adopted a son, Kolt. Now that he is retired, The Undertaker gets to spend more time with his children, which he didn't do often during his prime.

That changed when he married Michelle and began to observe his children grow from an early age. He discussed this in an episode of the True Georgie Podcast, where he shared:

My relationship with my kids, my older kids, they had to pay a sacrifice for me to do and become what I am. You can look back, you learn from your mistakes. I was fortunate enough that I remarried Michelle, and I now have young children. So, I was blessed enough to get a second chance to be a dad and be a husband. But I had no business being married while trying to build this character and this legacy.

In 2016, Sara was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent successful treatment. In April 2019, she publicly disclosed she had struggled with infertility and had suffered several miscarriages.

The Undertaker's family currently lives on a farm in Cedar Creek, near Austin, Texas. The ranch features expansive grounds, a private pool, a gym, and a WWE ring for training.

The Undertaker's kids have garnered the attention of many due to their father's fame and impact in the wrestling world. The retired American professional wrestler is married to Michelle McCool and lives in Austin, Texas. He has five children from different women.

