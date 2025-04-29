Osun State Deputy Governor Adekola Adewusi entertained spectators during an exhibition table tennis match held in Otan Ayegbaju, Boluwaduro Local Government Area, on Monday, April 28

The match featured Adewusi facing off against former African champion and current state coach, Saka Suraju

The exhibition was part of the 2025 National Table Tennis Championship, which has attracted over 50 teams to the state, sponsored by the Michael and Felicia Alabi Foundation

The championship features top talents, including Africa Men's Doubles Champion Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, 2023 African Games bronze medallist Matthew Kuti, and Amadi Omeh in the men’s category, per NTTF.

In the women’s category, defending champion Sukurat Aiyelabegan is set to face strong competition from top contenders such as Hope Udoka, Aminat Fashola, and Bisola Asaju.

A total prize pool of N11.5 million will be awarded across various categories, including senior (men and women), U-15 (boys and girls), as well as events for deaf and para-athletes.

Deputy Governor hails organisers

Adekola Adewusi has commended the organisers of the National Table Tennis Championship for their vision in nurturing talents in the country.

According to Punch, Adewusi urged participants to exhibit a high level of sportsmanship during the tournament. He said:

“I want the players to see this tournament as an opportunity to display their talent. I want to charge the female players to see this as a platform to sell themselves to clubs outside the country and get selected into the national team.

Aiyelageban speaks

Technical Director of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Kehinde Aiyelabegan, said the Deputy Governor of Osun State added glamour to the national championship with his outstanding performance.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Aiyelabegan revealed that the players are eager to perform and are determined to upset the defending champions in all categories. He said:

“We are happy that the number two citizen of Osun State is here for the tournament. As you can see, the Deputy Governor played against Saka Suraju, a former African champion.

“The players on the ground are hungry for glory, and I believe we might witness an upset in this tournament. We have current and former national champions who will thrill the spectators."

"I want to say a big thank you to the sponsors of this tournament for their consistency in ensuring it takes place yearly since it made it's debut five years ago."

