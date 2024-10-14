Two Ogun paramount rulers, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III and Babatunde Adéwálé Àjàyí, have started trending after showing their table tennis skills

Gbadebo, who is the Alake of Egbaland and Ajayi, the Akarigbo of Remoland, were playing the sport with their agbada, a large attire identified with the Yoruba people

According to the social media user who shared the video of the moment, the monarchs were said to be playing tennis at Ikoyi Club

Two first-class traditional rulers from Ogun state, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, the Alake of Egbaland and Babatunde Adéwálé Àjàyí, the Akarigbo of Remoland, have stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media after being caught in a trending video.

This is because the two traditional rulers were seen in a viral video showing their table tennis skills. A social media user with the handle @TaoFeek182 captioned the moment: "The paramount rulers of Egba and Remo, the Alake and Akarigbo, were seen playing table tennis at Ikoyi Club."

In the trending video, the two monarchs were playing the sport with their Agbada, a Ypruba attire associated with the culture and people of southwest Nigeria.

Who is Alake of Egbaland?

Gbadebo was born on September 14, 1943 into the esteemed Laarun Ruling House of Egbaland. His illustrious lineage traces back to notable ancestors, including his grandfather, Oba Gbadebo, the sixth Alake of Egbaland (1898-1920), and his uncle, Oba Gbadebo II.

Further, his great-grandfather was Okukenu, the first Alake of Egbaland, and his 5x-great-grandfather was Laarun, an Alake of Egba, who ruled in the early 1700s, connecting Prince Gbadebo to a rich history of leadership and tradition.

Who is Akarigbo of Remoland?

On the other hand, the Akarigbo of Remoland was born on December 5, 1962, into the esteemed Royal Torungunwa Ruling House of Sagamu. He pursued higher education at the University of Ibadan, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Sciences between 1981 and 1984. Later, he became an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 1989.

With over 20 years of expertise in Insolvency and Restructuring, Oba Ajayi's academic achievements extend to the field of law. He enrolled in a Law course at the University of Calabar in 1991 and earned his LLB degree in 1997.

See the video of the moment here:

