Remo Stars claimed their first-ever Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday, April 27

Remo Stars became the first privately-owned NPFL champions since 1996 and secured a place in the CAF Champions League

In his reaction, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed profound delight with the development

Ikenne, Ogun state - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, April 28, congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, obtained by Legit.ng, Tinubu described the feat as "a milestone achievement that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun state".

President Tinubu described the historic victory, four years after the team's promotion to the elite league, as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, the coaching crew, and the management.

The president stated that he admires Remo Stars' resilience and perseverance, noting their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title. Tinubu expressed hope that the new champion's example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism.

Furthermore, Tinubu commended 'the vision and commitment' of the club's owner and chairman, Kunle Soname.

The Nigerian leader said:

"His (Soname's) investment in grassroots football—exemplified by the construction of the state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne—has provided a vital foundation for the growth of sports in Nigeria."

Legit.ng reports that as Nigeria's champions, Remo Stars have become the country's representatives in the CAF Champions League. President Tinubu, therefore, urged the team to "deploy the same undaunting spirit and focus to win continental honours."

Tinubu called on football fans across Nigeria to rally behind the team as they carry the nation's hopes onto the African stage.

