Eric Chelle faces a major challenge in attack following the absence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen ahead of the Unity Cup in London next month

Osimhen has been a key player for Nigeria, with the team struggling to secure wins in their first four matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Chelle, who previously coached Mali, has overseen two games for Nigeria so far — a win and a draw against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Eric Chelle faces a tough challenge at next month’s Unity Cup, with top striker Victor Osimhen and CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman set to miss the opening match against Ghana.

Both players will be unavailable due to club commitments, as they remain crucial to their teams in the Turkish Super Lig and Italian Serie A, respectively.

The Super Eagles will take on Ghana on May 28, with Chelle expected to explore alternative attacking options based in Europe.

Eric Chelle shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle to Rely on Boniface, Tella in Unity Cup

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly placing his trust in Bayer Leverkusen duo Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup.

According to OwnGoal, the Malian tactician is working hard to find capable replacements for Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, both of whom will miss the tournament due to club duties.

Chelle is also considering a call-up for Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers, who has shown consistent commitment to Nigeria despite being overlooked by previous coaches.

With Lookman absent, Nantes winger Moses Simon is expected to start on the left flank.

Key players like Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, and Tolu Arokodare are also likely to miss the clash against Ghana.

The four-nation Unity Cup will take place in London from May 27 to 31, featuring Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago, per Premium Times.

The tournament serves as preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Eric Chelle reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2023 quarterfinal in Ivory Coast. Photo by: Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Unity Cup Gets Brand Ambassador

FIFA-licensed agent Dr. Drew Uyi has been named the brand ambassador for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

According to Guardian, Uyi stated that his mission is to promote football culture globally and pledged his commitment to grassroots sports development, particularly football. He said:

“For a very long time, I have admired the tournament’s vision and its commitment to enriching young lives through sport, education, community development, and empowerment.

“It is a privilege to align with such a powerful cause that speaks to my passion for legacy-building and social impact.”

Osimhen scores 31st goal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen scored another impressive goal for Galatasaray during their 5-1 win over Eyupspor to increase his tally to 31 as they took another step towards winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

Osimhen brilliantly lifted the ball over an onrushing defender, but the shot was blocked, smashing the ball on the second attempt to score a goal.

The Super Eagles forward also moved close to equalling and possibly breaking the record for most goals in a single season for Galatasaray set by Brazilian forward Mario Jardel in the 2000/01 season.

