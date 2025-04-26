AC Milan are reportedly considering replacing Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze with an international winger in the upcoming winter transfer window

The out-of-favour winger delivered underwhelming performances in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March

Since joining AC Milan from Villarreal in 2023 for a fee around €28 million, Chukwueze has struggled to find his best form with the Rossoneri

AFCON silver medallist Samuel Chukwueze is reportedly set to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after being declared surplus to requirements by the club.

The Rossoneri have received offers for the Super Eagles winger from clubs in the English Premier League, La Liga, and Saudi Arabia.

Since joining Milan from Villarreal, the 25-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact, and his form has dipped both at club and international level.

AC Milan player Samuel Chukwueze reacts during the UEFA Champions League against Newcastle at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Photo by: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP.

Chukwueze’s underwhelming performances have carried over to the national team, where he has failed to impress during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The former U17 World Cup winner was close to joining Fulham during the January transfer window, but the deal fell through, with the Cottagers instead retaining veteran winger Willian.

Under coach Sergio Conceicao, Chukwueze has found it difficult to secure regular playing time, making 24 Serie A appearances, along with seven outings in the UEFA Champions League and two in the Coppa Italia, per Milan News.

Should the move to Fulham materialise this time around, the Nigeria international will be hoping to match, or even surpass the success of fellow countryman and reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, during his stint in the Premier League.

AC Milan player Samuel Chukwueze looks on during the Serie A Enilive match against SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto.

Milan identify Chukwueze’s replacement

AC Milan are reportedly set to renew their pursuit of Riccardo Orsolini as a potential replacement for winger Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Milan Reports, the Rossoneri had a previous offer rejected in January, €18 million plus the loan of Noah Okafor, which Bologna turned down.

However, Milan are now prepared to raise their bid and intensify efforts to secure the Italian winger.

Before negotiations resume, both clubs have key fixtures ahead, including the Coppa Italia final scheduled for Wednesday, May 14, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, per SempreMilan.

Just days prior, Milan and Bologna will also clash in a Serie A encounter at San Siro.

Mixed reactions trail Chukwueze’s potential exit

Football fans have shared mixed opinions over reports that AC Milan may replace Samuel Chukwueze with Riccardo Orsolini.

One user on X claimed the Nigerian winger failed to make the most of his opportunity in Italy, while another suggested that a move to Fulham would better suit his style of play.

@MikeyDarwish wrote:

"He fits that Fulham profile. Marco Silva would be an AMAZING manager for him. Him, ESR, Raul Jimenez, and Adama is a great attack".

@g00df3llaa said:

"Just couldn’t make the step up. Didn’t take his opportunities when presented and was too one dimensional."

@Malikaka01 added:

"He has failed to prove himself even after given so many opportunity".

Chukwueze scores against Rwanda

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samuel Chukwueze ensured the Rwandan national team laboured for whatever success they left Nigeria with their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, scoring a stunning solo goal.

The AC Milan forward, introduced as a halftime substitute to inject energy into the game, delivered in style, dismantling the resilient Amavubi defence with a moment of brilliance.

Chukwueze’s exquisite goal, his first for Nigeria in 2024, has sent fans into a frenzy.

