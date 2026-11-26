British pundit Simon Jordan publicly challenged the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that reinstated Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions

Jordan argued on talkSPORT that Senegal's conduct during the controversial final against Morocco warranted elimination

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said it was 'astonished' by the CAS verdict and vowed to pursue further legal action

British football pundit Simon Jordan has taken aim at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after it overturned a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Board that had stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and handed it to Morocco.

Jordan, the former Crystal Palace chairman, arguing that Senegal's behaviour during the final should have led to their elimination rather than their reinstatement as champions.

British football pundit Simon Jordan has criticised the decision to reinstate Senegal as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

"Senegal got its reward despite the referee's poor performance and the behaviour! The Senegalese team deserved to be eliminated!" Jordan voiced his frustration on talkSPORT.

What happened during the AFCON 2025 final

The final, played in Morocco in January, descended into controversy when Senegal's players walked off the pitch to protest a late penalty awarded to the hosts after a goal was disallowed.

The walkout caused a delay of more than 15 minutes before the Senegalese players returned to the field.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz then had his penalty saved by Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, forcing the game into extra time.

Pape Gueye eventually scored the only goal of the match to give Senegal a 1-0 victory.

According to Africa Soccer, the victory initially stood, but CAF's Appeals Board later ruled in Morocco's favour, citing article 82 of AFCON regulations.

That article states that any team which refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of regulation time without the referee's authorisation will be considered the loser and eliminated.

Under Article 84, the offending team forfeits the match 3-0.

CAS overturns CAF ruling

Senegal challenged the ruling at CAS, calling the original decision "a travesty."

The court sided with the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), setting aside the CAF Appeals Board's ruling and restoring the result from the pitch, Sky Sports reports.

"The decision rendered by the CAF appeal board is set aside and the decision by the CAF disciplinary board is reinstated. Consequently, the result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal)," a CAS statement read.

Central to Senegal's successful appeal was a provision within the International Football Association Board (IFAB) laws of the game, which states that referee decisions on facts connected with play, including the final result of a match, are final.

Meanwhile, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation responded to the CAS ruling with a sharp statement, saying it was "astonished" by the verdict and affirming "its intention to pursue all available legal procedures to appeal the decision."

Nigeria reclaims record shared with Morocco

In another development, Legit.ng reported about how a CAS ruling reinstated Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions and changed the latest FIFA rankings. Nigeria’s Super Eagles emerged with the 1994 world-ranking record to themselves after Morocco lost 18 points.

The legal battle did not involve Nigeria, yet its outcome rewrote a piece of the Super Eagles’ history. Morocco had briefly matched Nigeria’s highest-ever FIFA ranking, but the CAS decision ended that shared record.

Source: Legit.ng