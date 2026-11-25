The CAS ruling overturning CAF's AFCON final decision landed four days after voting for the 2026 CAF Awards had already closed

Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari are among the Moroccan nominees competing against Senegalese players across multiple award categories

CAF has not announced any plan to reopen voting or change the awards procedure following the CAS verdict

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that reinstated Senegal's 1-0 victory over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final has arrived at a delicate moment, just days before the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony in Lagos on December 2.

The ruling, delivered on November 24, came four days after the voting period for the awards closed on November 20 and six days before the winners are set to be announced.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi is bidding to win a second consecutive CAF Men's Player of the Year award. Photo by Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF Online, CAF confirmed that voting ran from November 5 to 20, involving the confederation's 54 member associations, national team coaches and captains, eligible club representatives, technical experts and sports journalists, depending on the category.

PricewaterhouseCoopers independently monitors the entire voting and counting process.

That timeline means every ballot had already been cast before CAS overturned CAF's Appeals Board decision, which had previously awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeit win.

What is at stake for Morocco and Senegal

The Men's Player of the Year category is where the tension between the two countries is sharpest.

Morocco has three nominees: reigning winner Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.

Senegal is represented by former African Player of the Year Sadio Mané and midfielder Pape Gueye, who played a decisive role in the AFCON final.

Mané also earned a place in the tournament's Best XI, and the official restoration of Senegal's continental title adds weight to his case.

However, the award considers performances at club and international level across the full assessment period, not just one tournament.

Hakimi remains a compelling candidate after helping Paris Saint-Germain defend both the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 titles this season.

The rivalry between the two nations extends beyond the headline category.

Morocco and Senegal are both shortlisted for Men's National Team of the Year, alongside Cape Verde.

In the Men's Coach of the Year category, Morocco's Mohamed Ouahbi and Senegal's Pape Thiaw are both finalists.

Young Player of the Year features Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi and Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye, with Côte d'Ivoire's Yan Diomande also in contention.

Will the CAS ruling change anything?

The short answer is probably not directly.

The CAS ruling changes Senegal's official status as African champions, but it does not carry any order requiring CAF to revise nominations, reopen voting, or adjust the awards process in any way, per Morocco World News.

CAF has also made no announcement suggesting it intends to do so.

This distinction matters as the legal verdict alters the record books, but voters had already submitted their choices before the verdict was delivered.

The awards process, overseen by PwC, remains unaffected in procedural terms.

Nigeria reclaims FIFA rankings history from Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria reclaiming its long-held FIFA ranking record after CAS reinstated Senegal as the 2025 AFCON champions.

The ruling stripped Morocco of 18 ranking points and ended its claim to the fifth-place peak Nigeria reached in 1994. Nigeria was not involved in the dispute, yet the decision restored the record to the Super Eagles alone.

Source: Legit.ng