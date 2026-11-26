US Judge Blocks Trump's Second Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship
- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., blocked Trump's second executive order targeting birthright citizenship for children of international workers
- D.C. District Judge Christopher Cooper, an Obama appointee, granted a preliminary injunction and certified a class-action suit against the order
- Trump signed the second executive order in August after the Supreme Court struck down his first attempt to end birthright citizenship earlier in 2025
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A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has blocked the Trump administration's second attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States, handing down a ruling on Wednesday that halts the latest executive order before it could take effect.
D.C. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, granted a preliminary injunction against the order and also approved class-action status for the group that filed the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs argued that their children's right to citizenship would be unlawfully denied if the directive were carried out.
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What Trump's second executive order said
President Donald Trump signed the first executive order on birthright citizenship on the opening day of his second term in January 2025, seeking to end the practice entirely. The Supreme Court struck down that order in June 2025.
Trump responded by signing a second executive order in August, which took a narrower approach.
Under that order, federal agencies would be directed to deny citizenship to children born in the United States to parents who worked for foreign governments or international organisations without diplomatic immunity, children born through commercial surrogacy arrangements, and children whose parent is a suspected gang member or potential terrorist.
The White House framed part of the order as a measure against so-called "birth tourism."
According to ABC News, Trump defended the August order, saying the Supreme Court's ruling had made the directive necessary.
"We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright. It was close, but a very, very unfortunate decision. So we're making adjustments because it's very unfair," he said at the time.
What the judge ruled
Judge Cooper rejected that position outright. In his ruling, he said Trump "cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws."
Cooper drew a direct line between the two executive orders and the constitutional guarantee at issue. "The Citizenship Clause promises citizenship to practically all children born in the United States," he wrote. "Earlier this year, the Supreme Court kept that promise by striking down EO1. This Court does so again today by enjoining EO2's application as to the certified class."
The ruling marks the latest legal defeat for the administration on the birthright citizenship question, which Trump has pursued since the beginning of his second term.
The Supreme Court's June decision to uphold birthright citizenship drew sharp criticism from Trump, who called the outcome "very unfortunate" and vowed to continue pushing for restrictions through other means.
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.