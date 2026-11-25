Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke dissolved his State Executive Council at a valedictory meeting on Wednesday

The governor cited achievements across education, health, infrastructure and sports as he reflected on nearly four years in office

Three top officials were kept in their roles while all other political appointees were directed to hand over immediately

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun State - Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) ahead of his second-term inauguration.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Adeleke directed all affected political appointees to hand over their duties to directors or permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke dissolves the State Executive Council ahead of his second-term inauguration. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The dissolution was announced on Wednesday, November 25, following a valedictory Executive Council meeting, according to a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed. At the meeting, Adeleke reflected on what his administration had accomplished since taking office in 2023 and commended council members for their service.

The governor stated:

"For almost four years, we jointly ran our dear state with several accomplishments and achievements.

"Our team succeeded on several fronts where the previous administration failed. We delivered successfully in education, health, sports, infrastructure, science and tech, digital economy, climate change and several others. We got several awards from local and national bodies for our uncommon achievements."

The Accord Party chieftain praised the outgoing council members for conducting themselves with honour and integrity across their various portfolios.

"On behalf of the people and government of Osun State, I extend our sincere commendation to all council members.

"We will not forget all those who are part of this golden era in the history of Osun development. It is on this note that I hereby dissolve the Osun State Executive Council. All political appointees are equally relieved of their appointments," he said.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke prepares for his second-term inauguration scheduled for November 27, 2026. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Adeleke retains three senior officials

Despite the sweeping changes, the governor exempted three senior officials from the dissolution. Secretary to the State Government Teslim Igbalaye, Chief of Staff Kazeem Akinleye, and spokesperson Olawale Rasheed will all continue in their positions.

Furthermore, Governor Adeleke announced that the Local Government Service Commission and the recently reconstituted board of Osun State University would remain in place and are not affected by the dissolution.

Read the Osun State Government's full statement on the dissolution of the State Executive Council in the X post below:

Read more Osun State news

Osun declares holiday for Adeleke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Osun Government declared Friday, November 27, 2026, a public holiday to enable residents and other well-wishers to participate in the inauguration of Governor Adeleke for a second term in office.

The declaration was contained in a statement by the state Ministry of Home Affairs, which said the holiday was approved to allow residents to attend the ceremony marking the commencement of Adeleke’s second tenure.

The statement noted that the decision was taken in view of the significance of the inauguration, urging residents and well-wishers to take advantage of the holiday to participate in the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng