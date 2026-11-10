Manchester United are weighing up a decision on Michael Carrick after the club dropped into the Premier League relegation zone

The club has drawn up a list of potential replacements, with a surprising new name now entering the frame

A £7 million buyout clause could stand between Manchester United and their preferred managerial target

Manchester United are considering parting ways with manager Michael Carrick, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to make a final call in the coming days.

The decision follows a dramatic 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the last Premier League fixture before the November international break.

Mauricio Pochettino emerges as new contender to replace Michael Carrick. Photo by David Berding.

Source: Getty Images

United recovered from behind on two occasions but could not hold on, leaving the club 18th in the Premier League table and rooted in the relegation zone.

Pochettino emerges as favourite

United had already been working through a list of candidates to replace Carrick, with Antonio Conte and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær among the names considered.

However, a new option has emerged: Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine coach who has previously managed Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in English football.

Pochettino is currently the head coach of the United States Men's National Team, but has made his availability known to the Old Trafford club. The development has added fresh momentum to United's managerial search.

Pochettino’s USMNT buyout clause

Securing Pochettino will not be straightforward. He signed a contract extension with the United States Soccer Federation that runs until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup

This means that any club interested in appointing him would need to pay a compensation fee to release him from that agreement.

Sky Sports reports the buyout figure is believed to be in the region of £7 million. For a club of Manchester United's resources, the fee is not considered a significant obstacle, given their status as 20-time Premier League champions.

According to The Athletic, the final decision on Carrick's future lies with British billionaire and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Conte denies links to Man Utd job

Legit.ng previously reported that Antonio Conte released a statement clarifying his stance after he was linked to the Manchester United job.

The Italian manager was previously high on the list of potential replacements, but stylishly ruled himself out of the race to return to England.

Source: Legit.ng