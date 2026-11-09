Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano named a Premier League manager on the verge of losing his job ahead of Michael Carrick and Xabi Alonso

Crystal Palace dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table following a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday

Manchester United entered the November international break in the relegation zone after a dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has predicted that Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage will be dismissed before either Michael Carrick at Manchester United or Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, as pressure mounts across Premier League clubs heading into the November international break.

Sage was only brought to Palace in the summer following Oliver Glasner's departure.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed Crystal Palace are close to sacking Pierre Sage as their manager. Photo by Steve Bardens

Source: Getty Images

The club's poor start to the campaign has now placed the French manager in a precarious position, with the board expected to weigh their options during the two-week international break.

Crystal Palace's next top-flight fixture is an away trip to Coventry City.

While both Carrick and Alonso have come under fire from their own sets of supporters, Romano's assessment suggests Palace's situation is the most urgent of the three.

Romano posted his prediction on his official X page on Monday morning, writing:

"Pierre Sage, on the verge of being sacked by Crystal Palace as CPFC are at the bottom of the Premier League."

The Italian journalist reported that senior officials at Selhurst Park are actively considering a managerial change, with Palace sitting rock bottom of the table after a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Carrick's position at Manchester United under threat

At Old Trafford, Carrick's tenure as permanent manager continues to unravel.

Man United managed only a point from their outing on Sunday, drawing 4-4 with Aston Villa in a chaotic match that saw them fall two goals behind on two separate occasions.

Patrick Dorgu's last-minute effort salvaged a draw, but the defensive errors and the club's league position tell a damaging story.

The 20-time English champions have collected just eight points from ten games, winning only once, and sit 17th in the Premier League table.

According to Daily Express, Carrick received a stay of execution earlier in the season from INEOS, the club's ownership group, but with two weeks now available to identify and recruit a replacement, the timing of a potential change has rarely looked more convenient for those in charge.

Alonso facing backlash despite higher Chelsea placing

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea are in a considerably more comfortable position in fifth place with 16 points, but the weekend's 1-0 defeat to Sunderland triggered a wave of frustration among sections of the fanbase, with some calling for the Spanish manager's removal.

Despite the noise around both Alonso and Carrick, Romano's read of the situation places Sage as the most immediately at risk.

Whether Palace act swiftly during the break or allow Sage to continue into the next run of fixtures remains to be seen, but the signals from within the club point firmly towards a change.

Managers who can replace Carrick

Legit.ng previously reported about the three managers who could replace Carrick at Manchester United after Antonio Conte and Fabian Hürzeler distanced themselves from the job.

With Carrick under pressure after a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær could make a surprise return to Old Trafford.

Source: Legit.ng