Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono asked to be dropped from the national squad after a Spanish second-division clash turned fatal

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, 30, died following a collision with Owono during a match on Monday

Equatorial Guinea must now face Zimbabwe in two Afcon 2027 qualifier matches without their first-choice keeper this month

Equatorial Guinea's football federation (Feguifut) has excluded goalkeeper Jesus Owono from the national squad for this month's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel following a collision between the two players in a Spanish second division fixture on Monday.

De Miguel was 30 years old.

Jesus Owono has been left out of Equatorial Guinea's squad for November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo by Gabriel Bouys

Source: Getty Images

He suffered a serious injury during the match after coming into contact with Owono and later died from his injuries.

According to Sky Sports, he was later buried on Thursday, November 5.

The incident has cast a shadow over both clubs involved and the wider football community.

Equatorial Guinea drops Owono after incident

In a statement released by his club FC Andorra on Wednesday, Owono described the period as "the most difficult days of my life," adding that it is "very hard to come to terms with what has happened."

According to BBC Sport, Feguifut confirmed that the 25-year-old goalkeeper had personally requested to be left out of coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese's squad for the upcoming fixtures.

Feguifut president Venancio Tomas Micha had previously made clear that the federation was offering "all our human and professional backing" to Owono as he works through the emotional aftermath of the tragedy.

Owono has been Equatorial Guinea's first-choice goalkeeper since November 2020 and has represented the National Thunder at each of the last three Afcon tournaments, making his absence a significant blow to the side's preparations.

What is at stake for Equatorial Guinea

The timing of Owono's withdrawal is particularly difficult for Equatorial Guinea, who have two critical Group E matches to navigate this month.

They host Zimbabwe in Bata on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Harare four days later for the return fixture.

Both sides are level on three points after two rounds of qualifying matches.

DR Congo lead the group on six points, while Sierra Leone remain without a point at the bottom of the standings.

With the top positions still closely contested, the double-header against Zimbabwe carries real significance for Equatorial Guinea's hopes of reaching the 2027 tournament.

Football community reacts to De Miguel's death

The loss of De Miguel has prompted widespread reflection on the physical dangers of the sport at the highest level.

For Owono, the burden of playing a central role in an incident that claimed another player's life has clearly made participation in international football, at least for now, impossible to consider.

Feguifut's decision to respect the goalkeeper's wishes reflects an understanding that personal wellbeing must take precedence over competitive demands.

The federation did not announce a replacement goalkeeper by name in the available information, leaving questions about who will fill the role between the posts when Equatorial Guinea face Zimbabwe.

What Owono did in the dressing room

Legit.ng previously reported about Owono’s response to the death of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel after their fatal on-field collision.

Owono was reportedly crying and praying in the dressing room, and later deactivated his Instagram account as he struggled to cope with the tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng