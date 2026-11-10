Nigeria's active mobile connections rose to 200.34 million in September 2026, up from 182.2 million in January

Telecom operators added and reactivated more than 18.1 million SIM connections in the first nine months of the year

The recovery follows the 2024 NIN-SIM verification exercise, which removed approximately 59.7 million phone lines from mobile networks

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's telecommunications sector has crossed the 200 million mobile connections mark for the first time since the Federal Government's National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM verification exercise triggered the disconnection of millions of subscriber lines in 2024.

Data published by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that active mobile connections reached 200,337,097 in September 2026, compared with approximately 182.2 million recorded in January.

Telecom operators restored more than 18 million mobile connections in nine months Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The increase represents a recovery of about 18.1 million connections in nine months, reflecting renewed subscriber growth and the reactivation of previously disconnected SIM cards.

The latest figures also put Nigeria's teledensity at 92.41%, indicating the extent of mobile network across the country.

Fourth-generation (4G) technology accounted for the largest share of connections, with approximately 108.7 million lines, representing 54.3% of the total.

The remaining connections were distributed across 2G and 3G networks, as operators continue to expand their 4G infrastructure and gradually move towards newer technologies.

Telcos restore millions of disconnected lines

The growth in mobile connections follows the extensive subscriber verification exercise conducted by the NCC and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The agencies enforced the mandatory NIN-SIM linkage policy, with the final deadline set for September 14, 2024, to ensure that mobile numbers were linked to verified national identities.

The exercise resulted in the removal of approximately 59.7 million lines from telecommunications networks, causing active mobile connections to fall from 224.7 million in 2023 to 164.9 million by December 2024.

However, subscribers whose lines were disconnected have gradually returned to the networks after resolving registration and biometric verification issues.

Fresh SIM registrations have also contributed to the recovery, helping operators rebuild their subscriber bases.

The September 2026 figures indicate that Nigeria's mobile connections have now recovered beyond the 200 million threshold, although they remain below the 224.7 million recorded before the major clean-up.

What the growth means for Nigeria's digital economy

The increase in mobile connections comes as telecommunications infrastructure becomes increasingly important to Nigeria's digital economy.

Mobile networks support everyday activities, including electronic payments, digital banking, online shopping, education, entertainment and business transactions.

The return of millions of disconnected SIM cards has helped Nigeria's mobile connections recover beyond the 200 million mark. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

For telecom operators, a larger subscriber base provides opportunities to increase revenue from voice calls, internet subscriptions and other digital services.

The expansion of mobile connectivity could also support financial inclusion and improve access to digital services, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

However, the 200 million milestone does not mean Nigeria has 200 million individual mobile phone users.

Source: Legit.ng