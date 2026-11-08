Nigeria's Flamingos became the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after a final in Morocco on November 7

Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku scored for the Flamingos before Japan pulled one back late through Fuki Ito

FIFA sent a congratulatory message to the Flamingos on their official X account after the historic 2-1 victory over Japan

Nigeria's Flamingos claimed the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title on Saturday, November 7, defeating Japan 2-1 in the final held at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco, to write their names into the history books.

The victory made Nigeria the first African country to lift the trophy in the history of the competition, capping off a remarkable tournament run that included a 3-1 semi-final win over Brazil.

Nigeria's Flamingos have made history by winning their first-ever FIFA U17 Women's World Cup title. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

How the Flamingos beat Japan

As seen on FIFA's official website, Nigeria took control of the match before half-time when Awawu Bashiru struck from distance in the 39th minute.

Her long-range shot caught Japanese goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki off guard, with the ball slipping through the keeper's hands and into the net. Mary Dunstan provided the assist for the opener.

The Flamingos pushed further ahead just minutes into the second half.

Oluebube Umejiaku coolly converted in the 47th minute to make it 2-0, giving Nigeria a commanding lead and what appeared to be a comfortable cushion.

Japan, however, refused to accept defeat quietly.

Fuki Ito reduced the deficit in the 80th minute to set up a tense final ten minutes at the Mohammed VI Football Complex.

Nigeria's young players showed composure and defensive discipline in the closing stages, holding on to preserve the one-goal margin and secure the championship.

FIFA congratulates Nigeria's historic Flamingos

The world football governing body, FIFA, celebrated the Flamingos' achievement through a post on their official X account shortly after the final whistle.

"Congratulations, Nigeria! 🇳🇬 The first African nation to win the #U17WWC 🙌 The Flamingos claimed their maiden title after beating Japan 2-1 in Rabat," FIFA wrote.

The recognition from football's highest authority underlined the magnitude of what Nigeria had achieved.

No other team from the African continent had managed to win the tournament before, making Saturday's victory a landmark moment not just for the Flamingos but for women's football across Africa.

What the title means for Nigerian football

The Flamingos arrived at the final in strong form, having beaten footballing powerhouse Brazil in the last four.

That semi-final result, combined with the final victory over Japan, demonstrated the quality and depth within Nigeria's U-17 women's setup.

The championship is the first FIFA title won by any Nigerian women's team and marks a turning point in the development of women's football in the country.

First Lady celebrates Flamingos victory

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria’s Flamingos, who beat Japan 2-1 to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and make history for African football.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu was among those cheering the Flamingos during the hard-fought encounter, as the young Nigerian side delivered a performance that will be remembered in African football history.

Source: Legit.ng