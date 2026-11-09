Emotional scenes were captured as friends, family members, and mourners gathered to pay their final respects to late gospel singer Toluwanisings

A video from the private event showed the singer resting in an open white casket as mourners quietly walked past to catch a final glimpse of him

The ceremony was held at Banjola Event and Conference Centre before a burial service and his eventual interment at his residence

Family, friends, and loved ones gathered for the lying-in-state ceremony of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A video from the private event showed mourners taking turns to walk past his open white casket, offering a final glimpse of the singer before his burial.

The atmosphere was quiet and sombre, with those present appearing visibly affected by the loss.

Mourners catch a glimpse of Toluwanisings' body for the final time. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Emotional scenes as Toluwanisings is laid in state

The ceremony took place at the Banjola Event and Conference Centre, where the singer's remains were presented in a white casket.

Friends, relatives and other mourners filed past the casket as they paid their last respects.

The footage captured the emotional weight of the occasion, with the gathering providing an opportunity for those who knew the singer to say goodbye.

A burial service followed at the same venue before his remains were taken to his residence for interment.

Toluwanisings singer buried at his Ibadan residence

Toluwanisings was eventually laid to rest at his home in a private ceremony witnessed only by family members.

The singer died on October 14 after reportedly slumping at his residence.

His death was followed by a public disagreement between his widow and family members over where he should be buried.

Watch the X video of Toluwanisings' lying-in-state here:

Reactions trail Toluwanisings' lying-in-state video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Blessing67q9 stated:

"Did this first guy here just smiled. Or am the only one seeing things her"

@hannah_aderonke shared:

"Rest well Toluwanisings. It's really heartbreaking"

Toluwanisings died after slumping at his Ibadan home. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Doctor Zo shares take about Toluwanisings

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian doctor Zo claimed that a defibrillator could have given gospel singer Toluwanisings a 50 to 60 per cent chance of survival after he slumped and died in Nigeria.

The doctor, drawing from his professional experience, revealed that he had personally used the life-saving device to revive five patients who collapsed in different hospitals throughout his career.

Source: Legit.ng