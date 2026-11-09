Electronic pitch-side advertising panels were installed at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, 12 years after the venue was built

Nigeria will host Tanzania at the Nest of Champions on Friday, November 13, before travelling to Zanzibar for a return fixture on November 17

The Super Eagles currently sit second in Group L, making both fixtures critical to their AFCON 2027 qualification hopes

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo is set to welcome the Super Eagles and their supporters with a fresh look, following the installation of electronic pitch-side advertising panels at the venue for the first time in its 12-year history.

The upgrade at the Nest of Champions comes ahead of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Tanzania on Friday, November 13.

Super Eagles players training inside the Godswill Akpabio stadium. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The new boards give the stadium a more modern feel and are expected to create a livelier atmosphere for one of the most important matches in Nigeria's current qualification campaign.

Nest of Champions gets a modern makeover

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium opened in 2014 and has since served as a key venue for the Super Eagles' home fixtures.

Nigerian journalist Fisayo Dairo confirmed the installation of the new pitch panels in a post on X.

The addition of electronic advertising panels marks a notable improvement to the facility, bringing it closer in appearance to contemporary international football grounds.

Beyond the visual upgrade, the new boards will also serve as an advertising platform during international fixtures, adding a commercial dimension to matchdays at the stadium.

Super Eagles eyeing maximum points in Uyo

Nigeria will face Tanzania with second place in Group L, meaning the November double-header carries significant weight.

After the Uyo encounter, the Super Eagles will travel to Zanzibar for the reverse fixture at the Amman Stadium on Tuesday, November 17, per CAF Online.

Group L offers only one automatic qualification ticket for the final tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in 2027.

Nigeria will need wins in both games to put themselves in the strongest possible position to claim that spot after losing 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau in their previous match.

Tanzania arrives with a point to prove

The Taifa Stars will not travel to Uyo simply to make up the numbers.

Tanzania have their own qualification ambitions and will be looking to disrupt Nigeria's rhythm, particularly with the opportunity to face the Super Eagles twice within four days.

A strong result in Uyo would boost Tanzania's confidence heading into the return leg in Zanzibar, where they will enjoy home support.

For the Super Eagles, managing both fixtures well will require consistency and focus across a demanding schedule.

Eric Chelle has recently released a strong 24-man list for the encounter although Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, and Kelechi Iheanacho are some of the top players missing from the squad.

Super Eagles open AFCON qualifiers camp

Legit.ng previously reported about the Super Eagles opening their AFCON 2027 qualifier camp in Uyo ahead of matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria will host Madagascar before travelling for the Guinea-Bissau fixture, with no break between the two games. Taiwo Awoniyi has replaced injured Victor Osimhen in the squad.

Source: Legit.ng