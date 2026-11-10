Relationship therapist Blessing CEO has shared an emotional video showing her late son Brian’s burial ground as she continues to mourn him

The mother recalled happy memories with her son, admitting that his death has left her numb and struggling to cope with the loss

Brian, also known as Bryan Onyedikachi, reportedly died following a chronic asthma attack while Blessing CEO was in detention at Kirikiri Prison

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing CEO has shared another heartbreaking moment from her grief journey, posting a video showing the burial ground of her late son, Brian.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert shared the emotional clip on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 10, alongside a touching message about how much she misses him.

Blessing CEO shows the burial ground of her late son. Photos: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Blessing appeared to reflect on memories of her son, whom she fondly called Dum Dum, as she struggled to come to terms with his absence.

Blessing CEO shares emotional message to late son

Accompanying the video, the grieving mother admitted that life had been difficult since Brian's death.

She also described how watching his old videos had become a way of remembering the moments they shared.

She wrote:

“I miss you … I miss you so much dum dum. It has not been easy for mummy and everybody. I am numb, tears stopped dropping, I just watch all ur videos and smile. I miss u so much.”

What happened to Blessing CEO’s son?

Brian, whose full name was Bryan Onyedikachi, reportedly died following a chronic asthma attack while his mother was detained at Kirikiri Prison over allegations relating to property fraud.

His death became a difficult period for Blessing, who later spoke publicly about the tragedy after regaining her freedom on bail in late October 2026.

She had also previously apologised to Nigerians in an emotional video while speaking about her son's death.

Watch the Instagram video showing Blessing CEO's son's burial ground here:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@haannnah._______ stated:

"Is well ooo no one deserves this pain , may God comfort you blessing , and may his soul rest in peace"

@vivgeneral1982 noted:

"It is well, no mother deserves this kind of pain ， May God heal and comfort you . I don’t wish this for even an enemy"

@dolinmina shared:

"If only you were around him perhaps as his mother you would know how to save him. What a huge price to pay . Stay out of trouble. You never can tell when your child would need you. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace"

Blessing CEO admits that life has been difficult since her son's death. Photo: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng