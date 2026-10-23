Antonio Conte published a statement on Instagram after his name was linked with the Manchester United manager's job

Pressure is growing on Michael Carrick following a 4-1 defeat to Como, described as the club's worst start to a season in 40 years

Manchester United directors are reportedly split over who should replace Carrick if he is dismissed

Antonio Conte has published a statement after his name was mentioned as part of the candidates who could take over at Manchester United if Michael Carrick is sacked.

Pressure is mounting on Carrick after the worst start to the season in 40 years, with the 4-1 UEFA Champions League loss to Como complicating his future.

Antonio Conte clarifies his position amid links to Manchester United job. Photo by Ivan Romano.

Source: Getty Images

He is expected to be in the dugout against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, but a loss could spell the end of his time at the club where he was a former player.

Conte releases statement amid Man Utd links

Multiple names have been mentioned as part of a group of options, and this includes former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte.

As seen in a post on his Instagram story, the Italian published a statement clarifying his future after multiple speculations in the media.

“My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage,” the statement reads.

“Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to consider how and when to return to management. It will be a carefully considered decision, one I will make when I believe the conditions are right.

“I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my “strong personality”. These reports are unfounded, as there is currently no concrete basis for such assessments.

“Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties’ needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager.

“Until then, any assumptions about my demands and my professional future remain speculation and cannot be treated as fact.”

As noted by Mirror UK, Manchester United directors Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell are split over the choice of replacement for Carrick.

Bruno Fernandes aims dig at Carrick

Legit.ng previously reported that Bruno Fernandes aims dig at Michael Carrick after Manchester United’s 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League.

The Manchester United captain threw the manager and his backroom staff under the bus by claiming they were responsible for the tactics.

Source: Legit.ng