Michael Carrick's position at Manchester United is under serious threat following a heavy Premier League defeat

Two of the club's top managerial targets have publicly distanced themselves from the Old Trafford vacancy

A former Manchester United manager is quietly emerging as a surprise option to replace Carrick

Michael Carrick could be sacked as Manchester United head coach after the 3-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth compounds the manager’s woes

Carrick was reportedly given a three-game ultimatum to save his job, but has drawn Leeds United and lost to Como and Bournemouth, which could put the final nail in the coffin.

Michael Carrick looks dejected after Manchester United's loss to Bournemouth. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils have a host of managerial options under consideration, but two of them have denied their interest and are unlikely to take the job.

Antonio Conte published a statement during the week, casting doubts over his interest, by claiming that there is no contact with the club for now.

Initial reports suggested that the former Chelsea manager had contacted the Manchester United hierarchy through his representatives.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is another manager linked to the job who has come out to debunk the links, claiming that he is solely focused on his job on the South Coast.

“I am really focused on my job here. I have no time to think about these rumours because we play every three days,” he said via ESPN.

“Besides that, I have a lot of respect for Michael Carrick, for what he has done with Manchester United at the end of last season. He is a great human being; he is a great personality.

“Every time we meet each other, we have a really good relationship, so therefore I really respect him, and there is nothing more to say about that.”

Managers who can replace Carrick

These two pulling out of the race thins out the Red Devils options, leaving two as frontrunners, as noted by Sky Sports, and another with a shock possibility.

1. Eddie Howe

Howe left Newcastle United at the start of this season and has remained without a job since then because he stated that he wants to rest away from football.

The English manager is a profile that fits what the club wants. A young manager with innovative ideas and Premier League experience.

Despite being on break, director Jason Wilcox reportedly wants him and believes that the allure of the Manchester United job could convince him.

2. Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann is one of the best young managers in the world with an impressive CV which includes Bayern Munich and the German national team.

He has been without a job since leaving his position as the head of Die Mannschaft after a disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Director Christopher Vivell, who had previously worked with him, is reportedly pushing to have him at the Red Devils, but having failed to land him at Chelsea, he could fail again.

3. Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Though his name is currently not being mentioned among those who could take over the position, the Manchester United legend could come into the picture.

Solskjær, who had previously been in charge of the Red Devils, was close to a second return last season before Carrick was appointed on an interim.

The Norwegian has not had any managerial job since he was dismissed at Turkish Super League club Besiktas nearly a year ago.

Carrick punished Bruno Fernandes

Legit.ng previously reported that Michael Carrick punished Bruno Fernandes by dropping him to the bench for the visit of Bournemouth to Old Trafford.

The captain threw the manager under the bus after their 4-1 defeat against Como, claiming that he and his staff were responsible for the loss.

Source: Legit.ng