Super Eagles Star Osimhen Issued Stern Warning Amid VDM’s Feud With Davido “You Are Next”
- Content creator Broda Mike released a video on Monday, November 9, 2026, warning Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen about VeryDarkMan
- Broda Mike claimed to have received information placing Osimhen as the next person VDM plans to publicly expose online
- The warning arrives as VDM remains locked in a public feud with Afrobeats superstar Davido on social media
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A Nigerian content creator known as Broda Mike has stirred conversation online after publicly warning Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen that he could soon become the next person in VeryDarkMan's crosshairs.
In a video posted on Monday, November 9, 2026, Broda Mike addressed the footballer directly, claiming he had received information suggesting Osimhen is being lined up for dragging by social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).
"Victor Osimhen, if you know say you tell VDM any of your secret, just come now come tell us by yourself. You are the next target..." Broda Mike said in the video.
Broda Mike's warning to Victor Osimhen
The content creator did not elaborate in detail on what alleged secrets he was referring to, but his message was pointed enough to gain traction quickly online. Broda Mike also took the opportunity to level broader accusations at VDM, suggesting the activist-style critic uses his platform to distract Nigerians, particularly during election periods.
He went further by calling for VDM's fanbase, popularly referred to as Ratels, to be disbanded following the next elections.
VDM and Osimhen's past connection
The warning carries added weight given that VDM and Osimhen have had a visible and seemingly warm relationship in the past. The two were notably spotted together during Galatasaray's title celebrations in Turkey, where the striker reportedly arranged luxury hotel accommodation for VDM and others in his company.
Broda Mike's remarks come at a particularly turbulent time for VDM, who is currently engaged in a high-profile public spat with Afrobeats star Davido on social media.
Whether Osimhen will respond publicly to the content creator's warning remains to be seen.
The video of Broda Mike issuing a warning to Victor Osimhen about VeryDarkMan is below:
Why VeryDarkMan slammed Osimhen
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan reacted to an on-pitch clash between Osimhen and his colleague Ademola Lookman.
The critic said what happened between Osimhen and Lookman should not have occurred. He stated that Osimhen’s teammates are not his children and that the striker should be mindful of how he reacts in certain situations.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng