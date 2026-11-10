Indonesia's immigration authority published the full requirements for its retirement visa, targeting foreign nationals aged 55 and older

Applicants must show a minimum bank balance of USD 2,000 for the past three months before they can even submit their online application

A key financial commitment awaits successful applicants within 90 days of arriving in Indonesia, with a specific dollar threshold set by the government

Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration has published the detailed requirements for its retirement visa, setting out exactly how much money a foreign national must have to qualify for a long-term stay in the country.

The visa, classified as a Temporary Stay Visa, is open to foreign nationals who are at least 55 years old and wish to live in Indonesia for an extended period.

Indonesia sets financial requirements for foreigners seeking retirement visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Successful applicants may stay for up to five years on the initial permit, with the option to extend for a further five years, bringing the maximum total stay to ten years. The permit may also be converted into a different category of stay permit where eligible.

Financial requirements for Indonesia retirement visa

Applications are submitted through Indonesia's official e-visa portal, and prospective retirees must prepare several electronic documents before they can proceed. These include a valid passport with at least six months remaining before expiry, a recent colour photograph taken within the last 12 months, a curriculum vitae, travel history and a planned itinerary, and evidence of an Immigration Guarantee.

On the financial side, applicants must provide a personal bank statement covering the three months immediately before the application, showing a minimum balance of USD 2,000. The statement must clearly reflect the account holder's name, the period it covers, and the current balance.

Indonesia retirement visa: Financial commitment after arrival

The financial requirements do not stop at the application stage. The Immigration Guarantee requires applicants to commit to depositing at least USD 50,000, or the equivalent in another currency, into their own account held at a state-owned bank in Indonesia. This deposit must be completed and reported to the relevant Immigration Office no later than 90 days from the date of entry into the country.

Beyond the lump sum, applicants must also demonstrate a monthly income or allowance of at least USD 3,000 to support their cost of living during their stay.

Together, the requirements place a clear financial benchmark on those seeking to retire in Indonesia, combining a relatively accessible initial bank balance with more substantial proof of ongoing income and a significant in-country deposit commitment once the stay begins.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Who Indonesia Golden Visa is designed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Indonesia's immigration authority described the Golden Visa as a pathway built for talented individuals who meet defined criteria.

Specific eligibility requirements and application resources are available through Indonesia's official immigration portal, where interested applicants can review which visa type fits their profile before submitting online.

Source: Legit.ng