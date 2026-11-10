EA Sports FC 26, NBA 2K26, WWE 2K26 and F1 25 are among the top sports games available on PlayStation 5 in 2026

Each game offers distinct modes, from career-building to multiplayer competitions, catering to different sporting interests

PS5's improved graphics and responsive controls make these four titles stand out for sports gaming enthusiasts

Sports video games remain among the most popular ways for fans to experience their favourite competitions beyond watching matches on television.

From recreating memorable football moments to competing in basketball leagues and racing against some of the world's fastest drivers, PlayStation 5 offers plenty of options for sports enthusiasts.

With improved graphics, responsive controls and immersive game modes, the console gives players several ways to enjoy their favourite sports.

EA Sports FC 26 allows players to control their favourite clubs and national teams while competing in different tournaments and game modes. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Whether you prefer competing against friends, building a career or testing your skills against online opponents, these four games deserve a place on your PS5.

Here are four sports games worth trying.

1. EA Sports FC 26

Football fans are well catered for with EA Sports FC 26, which lets players take charge of clubs and national teams across a wide range of tournaments.

The game has received notable gameplay upgrades, including more responsive dribbling, smarter positioning from AI teammates, improved ball shielding and more reliable goalkeeping, per EA Sports official website.

One of its more useful additions is the choice between Competitive and Authentic gameplay presets, allowing players to decide whether they want fast, end-to-end action or a slower, more realistic match experience.

Career Mode, Ultimate Team and online competitions give players plenty of content to work through, making it a strong pick for anyone who enjoys recreating big fixtures with friends.

2. NBA 2K26

For basketball fans, NBA 2K26 delivers a detailed recreation of the sport that covers both NBA and WNBA teams, per NBA 2K official website.

The game's MyCAREER mode lets players build a custom athlete and follow their professional journey from the ground up, while MyTEAM offers the chance to put together a squad from basketball's biggest names.

A standout feature on the PS5 version is ProPLAY technology, which converts real NBA broadcast footage into in-game player animations.

The result is movement and on-court behaviour that feels noticeably more authentic compared to earlier entries in the series.

3. WWE 2K26

Wrestling enthusiasts have a lot to work with in WWE 2K26, which brings together more than 400 playable WWE Superstars and Legends.

The roster spans current stars and historical performers, letting players put together matchups that would be impossible to watch in real life.

The game adds several new match types to the mix, including Inferno, I Quit and Dumpster matches, alongside interactive entrances, updated crowd responses and refreshed commentary.

Its variety of modes and competitive multiplayer options make it a solid choice for players who enjoy both the spectacle and competition of professional wrestling.

4. F1 25

Motorsport fans looking for speed and strategy will find F1 25 worth their time.

As the official game of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, it features the updated cars, real-world circuits and current driver line-up from that season.

Its Braking Point story mode offers a character-driven narrative that takes players through the pressures of life in Formula One, while MyTeam 2.0 provides deeper management tools for those who want to run their own racing outfit.

Multiplayer support also allows players to race against friends and other competitors online.

Which game suits you best

Each of these four titles targets a different kind of sports fan.

EA Sports FC 26 is built for football lovers, NBA 2K26 serves basketball enthusiasts, WWE 2K26 covers wrestling entertainment, and F1 25 is the natural choice for anyone drawn to motorsport.

The best option depends largely on the sport you follow and the kind of gaming experience you are after, whether that is building a career, managing a team or competing directly against other players online.

Dstv launches new sports package

In another development, Legit.ng reported about DStv’s new South African Sports package, which brings Premier League, UEFA football and other major competitions together for R399 a month.

The package costs less than a bundle of rival streaming services, but Nigerian subscribers are still on existing plans. Could DStv’s South African shake-up point to more flexible sports packages in Nigeria?

Source: Legit.ng