Manchester United decided to retain Michael Carrick as head coach despite serious doubts following a heavy defeat at Old Trafford

The club's director of football and chief executive held talks at Carrington on Monday over Carrick's future at the struggling club

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are among the names being considered should United decide to move on from Carrick

Manchester United have decided to keep Michael Carrick as head coach for Saturday's Premier League trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, despite growing pressure on the manager following a run of poor results.

The decision came after Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada held talks at Carrington on Monday, October 26.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for their trip to Chelsea this weekend. Photo by Darren Staples

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Carrick returned to take training on Tuesday, and the club's hierarchy have confirmed he will remain in the dugout at least until after the Chelsea fixture.

The Red Devils are winless in eight matches across all competitions and sit one point and two places above the Premier League relegation zone.

Carrick's position at Man United under scrutiny

Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth deepened the crisis around Carrick, with the result leaving Man United perilously close to the bottom three.

The defeat followed a chaotic week that included a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como, after which captain Bruno Fernandes publicly criticised the coaching staff's tactics.

According to BBC Sport, Carrick responded by dropping Fernandes to the bench against Bournemouth, where the Portuguese international remained an unused substitute throughout the match.

Despite the turmoil, Man United supporters at Old Trafford directed their frustration at the players rather than the manager.

Fans chanted Carrick's name as he walked towards the tunnel, before switching to boos once he had left the pitch.

"It wasn't a farewell from me," Carrick said after the match.

"I've mixed emotions, I'm feeling it for my players, they're going through a tough spell. The situation is where we are and we haven't had results or performances that have been good enough."

Potential replacements for Carrick identified

Sources confirmed that Man United's leadership had already begun exploring alternatives before deciding to give Carrick more time.

Eddie Howe who left Newcastle United last summer, is one option, though any club bringing him in would face a multi-million pound compensation payment to the Magpies.

Julian Nagelsmann who stepped down as Germany head coach after their quarter-final exit at the 2026 World Cup, has also been identified as a candidate and is aware of Man United's interest.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly admired by the club, but his contract at Villa Park would make a move complicated.

Fernandes aims dig at Carrick

Legit.ng previously reported about Fernandes’ public criticism of Carrick’s tactics after Manchester United’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

United conceded inside two minutes for the second major European match in a row, making history for the wrong reason. With Carrick under pressure and the club struggling in both Europe and the Premier League, his next matches could prove decisive.

Source: Legit.ng