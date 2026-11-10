Republican congressman Chris Smith will chair a congressional hearing on Nigeria's efforts to protect Christians and address insecurity in the Middle Belt

The hearing, titled 'One Year Later', will also examine what steps the United States can take to prevent violence against Christians and non-radical Muslims in Nigeria

Senior US officials from the State Department alongside prominent foreign policy experts are set to appear before the sub-committee

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

USA - The United States House Foreign Affairs Africa Sub-Committee will hold a congressional hearing on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to review Nigeria's record on protecting Christians and curbing violence in the Middle Belt region.

Congressman Chris Smith, a Republican representative from New Jersey who chairs the sub-committee, will lead the session.

US State Department officials and foreign policy experts will testify on religious violence. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Smith confirmed that the hearing will carry the title "One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria's Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt."

As reported by TheCable, Smith's office issued the message on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The hearing will look at religious violence carried out by extremist groups, including Boko Haram, and how effectively the Nigerian government has responded to attacks on vulnerable communities.

It will also consider what measures the United States could push to ensure Nigerian authorities hold perpetrators accountable and prevent future attacks against Christians and non-radical Muslim populations.

Two panels of senior officials and experts

The session will open with testimony from two senior State Department officials: Frank Garcia, assistant secretary of state for African affairs, and Riley Barnes, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labour.

A second panel will bring in outside experts, including Nina Shea, senior fellow and director of the Centre for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute; Ryan Brown, chief executive officer of Open Doors US; and Oge Onubogu, director and senior fellow of the Africa Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Other members of the House Foreign Affairs Africa Sub-Committee are also expected to take part in the proceedings.

The hearing will begin at 11am at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, and will be streamed live on YouTube for public viewing.

Smith's Long record on Nigerian Christian persecution

This will mark Smith's 14th congressional hearing focused on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, reflecting his sustained attention to the issue over several years.

He has been among the most vocal US lawmakers pushing allegations of Christian genocide in the country.

In 2025, US President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a country of particular concern over those same genocide claims. That designation was followed by a missile strike on Nigerian territory on Christmas Day.

Nigeria and the United States have since entered into a military partnership aimed at targeting terrorist groups operating across the country's vast northern region.

US lawmakers to review Nigeria’s response to Middle Belt attacks in new hearing. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

US lawmakers list 7 urgent measures to tackle Christian persecution

Earller, Legit.ng reported that the US lawmakers held a joint hearing in Washington and declared that violence against Christians in Nigeria showed signs of targeted persecution.

Experts and congressional leaders presented seven major proposals urging the US government to pressure Nigeria on justice, accountability and constitutional reforms.

The session followed President Trump’s directive for a full review into the “slaughter of Christians” and a comprehensive report on the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng