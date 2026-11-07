"It's the Face Surgery": Fans React as Real Madrid Investigate Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid launched a detailed investigation into Vinicius Junior's declining form, examining everything from his physical conditioning to his body structure

The 26-year-old has scored just one goal this season and was substituted before Real Madrid scored a late winner against AEK Athens

Vinicius has about one month to show significant improvement or risk losing his place in Jose Mourinho's starting XI

Real Madrid have opened a wide-ranging investigation into Vinicius Junior's loss of form, with the club studying the Brazilian forward's physical condition, emotional state and personal circumstances as his struggles under Jose Mourinho deepen.

The 26-year-old has contributed just one goal and a handful of assists this season, a sharp contrast to the output that established him as one of Europe's most dangerous attackers in recent years.

Real Madrid are examining Vinicius Junior’s physical condition in detail as the Brazilian continues to struggle for his best form. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

The situation became impossible to ignore during Wednesday's 3-2 victory over AEK Athens, in which Vinicius was substituted in the 81st minute without completing a single dribble.

Real Madrid scored the winning goal after he left the pitch.

What Real Madrid's investigation found

According to Spanish outlet El Debate as reported by Touchline, the club have concluded that Vinicius's difficulties are performance-related rather than the result of any off-field disruption.

As part of their review, Real Madrid are analysing his body morphology to establish whether any physical changes have contributed to the dip.

Club observers have noted that he no longer runs with the explosive burst of pace that once made him nearly impossible to handle, with defenders now able to contain him far more comfortably than before.

Vinicius himself acknowledges he is not at his best and is committed to returning to his previous level.

Mourinho is working closely with him and has indicated his willingness to give the player time, though the manager has made clear that team performance will always take priority over individual considerations.

Vinicius gets one month to turn things around

Reports from Livescore suggest Vinicius has roughly one month to demonstrate a clear improvement.

If he fails to adapt to Mourinho's system and rediscover his best form, he faces being dropped from the starting line-up.

This would represent a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for a player who signed a new contract in the summer that made him one of the club's highest earners.

Fans react to the Vinicius investigation news

The news of Real Madrid's internal investigation sparked a wave of reaction online, with many fans pointing to the cosmetic surgery Vinicius underwent on his chin as the root of the problem.

Halleluyah wrote:

"I said it in one of my previous post that the face surgery he did is the one that affected him. In the process of the surgery I believe he will be injected to kill some cells on him, those stuffs can possibly have a negative impact in his body system."

Praise George quipped:

"The surgeon should have just listened to simple instruction. 'work on the face and not pace'"

DesmundOris added:

"What do you mean studying Vinicius body structure. It's the chin bro. Look at his chin"

Sensok and RazielFCB both suggested, tongue-in-cheek, that the player on the pitch was no longer the original.

Sensok posted: "No one bother to check if he's an imposter? Clearly he's not Vini."

RazielFCB echoed:

"This is an Imposter. The Real Vini is long gone💔😢"

Vinicius apologises to Jose Mourinho

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Vinicius Junior’s apology to his Real Madrid teammates and supporters after his red card against Villarreal.

The dismissal sparked a furious touchline reaction, with manager Jose Mourinho skipping his post-match press conference amid fears his comments could lead to a ban.

Source: Legit.ng