Victor Osimhen came off the bench for Galatasaray after more than a month out with a groin injury during a crucial league fixture

The played a part in two goals in just 18 minutes after replacing the starting lineup midway through the second half

Galatasaray's assistant coach explained why Osimhen did not start, with a full return expected against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen made a return from injury on Friday as Galatasaray defeated Kasimpasa 3-1 in the Turkish Süper Lig, with the Nigeria international contributing to two decisive goals in less than 20 minutes off the bench.

The Super Eagles striker had been absent for over a month due to a groin injury. He entered the game in the 77th minute with the scoreline level at 1-1, and his presence immediately changed the course of the match.

Victor Osimhen returned to action against Kasimpasa. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Within the final stages of the contest, Osimhen started the move that ended with Baris Alper Yilmaz's goal in the 90th minute, handing Galatasaray the lead.

He then provided the assist for Mario Lemina's strike that sealed the 3-1 victory for the home side, all in just 18 minutes of action.

Why Osimhen did not start

Assistant coach Irfan Saraloglu, who took charge in place of head coach Okan Buruk, currently serving a touchline ban following a red card against Trabzonspor, offered a straightforward explanation for the decision to bring Osimhen on as a substitute.

“Osimhen just came back from injury, we had to protect him,” Saraloglu said via GS TV.

The performance will raise confidence in the Turkish champions' camp ahead of a significant challenge in European competition. Attention now turns to the UEFA Champions League, where Galatasaray face Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Turkish side are under pressure to recover after a 3-1 defeat in their opening match of the competition, meaning a positive result against one of Europe's top clubs has become a necessity.

A fully fit Osimhen, or at least one closer to peak condition, could prove vital in that fixture. His impact against Kasimpasa offered a timely reminder of what the club had been lacking during his absence, and a full return is expected for the Barcelona clash.

Galatasaray with and without Osimhen

Legit.ng previously analysed Galatasaray’s results with and without Victor Osimhen this season as the striker was preparing to return to action.

The Turkish Super League champions are unbeaten in the matches he has played this season, while they have lost two and won only one of the games he missed.

Source: Legit.ng