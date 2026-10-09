Victor Osimhen has been sidelined since suffering an injury against Istanbul Basaksehir on September 4, causing him to miss Nigeria's international break

The Nigerian striker returned to partial team training and individual sessions ahead of Galatasaray's Turkish Super League clash with Kasimpasa

Reports indicate Osimhen could play a role against Kasimpasa before a full return is targeted for the Champions League tie with Barcelona

Victor Osimhen is closing in on a return to competitive football for Galatasaray, with the Turkish champions confident he will be fully fit for their UEFA Champions League matchday two fixture against Barcelona in Istanbul.

The forward has been absent since picking up an injury during Galatasaray's match against Istanbul Basaksehir on September 4. The setback also kept him out of the Super Eagles squad during the international break that followed.

Victor Osimhen completes Galatasaray training. Photo from @GalatasaraySK.

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian has now rejoined squad sessions, taking part in a combination of partial team training and individual work as the club prepares for their next Super League outing against Kasimpasa.

Reports from Sport suggest his involvement level against Kasimpasa on Friday is yet to be finalised, with the coaching staff weighing whether he starts or comes off the bench with his minutes managed carefully.

Barcelona clash the main target for Osimhen

Beyond the domestic fixture, Goal reported that Galatasaray are targeting Osimhen's full return for their Champions League encounter against Barcelona.

The match represents a crucial opportunity for the club to get their European campaign back on track after losing their opening group stage game against Sporting in Osimhen's absence.

Galatasaray will be eager to have their main striker available and at full capacity for a tie of that magnitude, and the signs from training suggest the club are on course to get him back in time for the Barcelona match.

Galatasaray doctor's update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray team doctor Yener Ince provided a full update on Osimhen's injury ahead of Kasimpasa clash.

Ince explained the injury and the treatment process so far, detailing why caution is needed to not rush him back ahead of a busy period this season.

Source: Legit.ng