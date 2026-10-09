Comparing Galatasaray’s Results With and Without Osimhen This Season Ahead of His Injury Return
- Victor Osimhen is set to return for Galatasaray after missing more than a month of football due to injury
- The Nigerian striker has recorded six goals and two assists in just four matches for the Turkish champions this season
- Galatasaray suffered two defeats in three games without Osimhen, including a 4-0 thrashing at Trabzonspor
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Victor Osimhen is close to returning for Galatasaray after an injury layoff that has lasted over a month, with coach Okan Buruk expressing relief at the prospect of having his star forward available again.
The 26-year-old picked up the injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 Istanbul derby win over Basaksehir in late September, limping off in the first half after opening the scoring.
His absence has spanned three official fixtures and one friendly, and he also missed Nigeria's international break commitments during that period.
Legit.ng looks at Galatasaray’s results with and without Osimhen this season.
Galatasaray's form with Osimhen
The numbers from the four matches Osimhen played this season paint a clear picture of his importance to the Turkish champions.
He scored twice in a 2-2 draw with newly promoted Corum FK at Rams Park, then followed that up with two goals and an assist in a 4-0 rout of another newly promoted side, Erzurumspor.
Against Goztepe, he contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win, before netting the opener in the Basaksehir match. Across those four games, he accumulated six goals and two assists, with Galatasaray winning three and drawing one.
Galatasaray's form without Osimhen
The contrast since his injury has been sharp. Galatasaray opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 defeat away to Sporting Lisbon, their first loss of the season.
They recovered with a 1-0 league win over Kocaelispor, but then suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat at Trabzonspor in the match directly before the international break.
The record is clear: Galatasaray have not lost a single match with Osimhen in the side this season, but have managed just one win from three games without him.
That contrast explains both the caution the club is exercising over his comeback and the relief surrounding his expected return.
Galatasaray make decision on Osimhen’s return
Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray decided that Osimhen will return to full action in the Champions League against Barcelona.
The striker has been out injured since September, and the club will evaluate him before deciding whether he will play against Kasimpasa, with the target of returning against Barcelona.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.