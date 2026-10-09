Victor Osimhen is set to return for Galatasaray after missing more than a month of football due to injury

The Nigerian striker has recorded six goals and two assists in just four matches for the Turkish champions this season

Galatasaray suffered two defeats in three games without Osimhen, including a 4-0 thrashing at Trabzonspor

Victor Osimhen is close to returning for Galatasaray after an injury layoff that has lasted over a month, with coach Okan Buruk expressing relief at the prospect of having his star forward available again.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 Istanbul derby win over Basaksehir in late September, limping off in the first half after opening the scoring.

Victor Osimhen has been out injured since September. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

His absence has spanned three official fixtures and one friendly, and he also missed Nigeria's international break commitments during that period.

Legit.ng looks at Galatasaray’s results with and without Osimhen this season.

Galatasaray's form with Osimhen

The numbers from the four matches Osimhen played this season paint a clear picture of his importance to the Turkish champions.

He scored twice in a 2-2 draw with newly promoted Corum FK at Rams Park, then followed that up with two goals and an assist in a 4-0 rout of another newly promoted side, Erzurumspor.

Against Goztepe, he contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win, before netting the opener in the Basaksehir match. Across those four games, he accumulated six goals and two assists, with Galatasaray winning three and drawing one.

Galatasaray's form without Osimhen

The contrast since his injury has been sharp. Galatasaray opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 defeat away to Sporting Lisbon, their first loss of the season.

They recovered with a 1-0 league win over Kocaelispor, but then suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat at Trabzonspor in the match directly before the international break.

The record is clear: Galatasaray have not lost a single match with Osimhen in the side this season, but have managed just one win from three games without him.

That contrast explains both the caution the club is exercising over his comeback and the relief surrounding his expected return.

Galatasaray make decision on Osimhen’s return

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray decided that Osimhen will return to full action in the Champions League against Barcelona.

The striker has been out injured since September, and the club will evaluate him before deciding whether he will play against Kasimpasa, with the target of returning against Barcelona.

Source: Legit.ng